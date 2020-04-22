AMD CDNA Architecture Based Arcturus GPU

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,740
Radeon Instinct target market
"So far, AMD has unveiled that the main focus of CDNA would be performance, efficiency, features, scalability in the data center market. Currently, AMD's GCN architecture has served this segment but with CDNA, AMD will be creating GPUs specifically optimized for high-performance Compute, Machine Learning, and HPC. The 1st Gen CDNA GPUs will feature a 2nd Gen Infinity Architecture and would utilize the ROCm (Radeon Open Compute Platform) to power the data center with key optimizations and enhanced scalability. The 2nd Gen Infinity Architecture will allow for 4-8 Way GPU connectivity in a singular node, allowing the new Radeon Instinct boards to run in harmony.
AMD has proved that they can offer more FLOPs at a competitive price so maybe that is where Arcturus would be targetting. There's no word on when Arcturus would land, but AMD has hinted at a Radeon Instinct product later this year which will feature its 1st Gen CDNA architecture."
https://wccftech.com/amd-cdna-architecture-radeon-instinct-arcturus-gpu-120-cu-7680-cores/
