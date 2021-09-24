AMD cards actual power consumption/Kill a watt accuracy?

This is actually a dual question: how far off is AMD's wattman reported power consumption from actuals (I understand NV is pretty accurate). Also how accurate are the kill-a-watt P3 meters over 1 KW?



Reason I ask are the following observations (using a Corsair RMX 850W for the 3090 and the EVGA 650 B5 cascaded for all other cards):



3090 Only (tuned for 305w) mining : 510 W power draw on the meter (200W system and miscellaneous device consumption like a router and external HDD connected to it, not unexpected)



3090+3080 (tuned for 225w) mining: 770 W power draw on the meter



3090+3080+6700xt (tuned for 97w)+ 6600xt (tuned for 60w) - 975 W power on the meter



3090+3080+6700xt (tuned for 97w)+ 6600xt (tuned for 60w)+ 6700xt (tuned for 97w, final one I added yesterday) - 1140W! on the meter



Not sure if the final reading is accurate, obviously PSU efficiency and loss play a factor here but both PSUs should be 87% or above across the load spectrum. The Sapphire 6700 xt card I added yesterday actually seems to be marginally better than the first Gigabyte in terms of power consumption reported in wattman by 1-2 w so I doubt that is an issue. Thoughts?