AMD card/driver and 3d tv/monitor Crash

I've found that with current Driver and Windows (11) simply turning on 3d from the Display Control Panel is enough to crash the driver so bad it cant just be reinstalled even after using the AMD driver Cleaner and had to system restore to get it working again.

Was wondering if anyone found a workaround? Google suggests to me this is not a new issue. Just a rare one since 3d is not a popular tech right now.

Would plugging the Samsung UN48JU7500 into my Igpu, thus making it the only Monitor on the adapter even though I would still have the other 2 monitors, possibly solve?

Thanks for any suggestions or help with this one.
 
Moved the 3d monitor to the iGPU and tried again after setting it to 1920*1080, still crashed the driver.

I suppose I could disable pcie gpu in bios and try again.
 
On another note, on the iGPU Win 11 recognizes the monitor can do HDR. It doesnt on the 7900xtx -- perhaps because the other two monitors have 'real' HDR and this one fakes it with dithering?
 
