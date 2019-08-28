AMD Bulldozer 'Core' Lawsuit: AMD Settlement

fightingfi
I heard Bulldozer was a total disaster but didn't know it was to this magnitude.
AMDs marketing was pretty clear how the CPU was layed out, and it's not like they didn't have benchmarks to look at before buying. The claim in the lawsuit was based on AMD calling them cores, since they shared an fpu (which could do 2 simultaneous 128 bit calcs at the same time) and some of the decoding hardware (which IS a more valid argument, but still not really). I'm not sure, but the fact that it only covers 8 core (not 6 that are the same layout) seems very odd.there's probably some language somewhere on some marketing material that led to this ....not the argument of whether or not 8 core was 8 core because it did or did not share a component of what makes up a processor's execution pipeline.
Considering that FPU's were considered completely separate processors up until the 486, I'm totally on board with the argument that fpu's can be removed from the definition of a processor core.
Now can we finally get a class action lawsuit against disk storage manufacturers for redefining words to make their capacities inflated? A terabyte is not one thousand gigabytes and a gigabyte is not one thousand megabytes. A megabyte is not one thousand kilobytes, and a kilobyte is not 1000 bytes. Bytes are measured in base 2 because they measure bits which are binary. It's not hard, every new metric is 2^10 of the last (1024). This is far more intentionally misleading and far more impactful false advertising than what AMD could be considered to have done.
and then gas fuel, right....I mean 9/10? Come on!!!
Umm I thought this has to do with bits vr bytes and how the OS see's space or something?
Umm I thought this has to do with bits vr bytes and how the OS see's space or something?
Doesn't matter if they claimed it was first or last... if they say it wasn't 8 cores... then it wasn't 6 cores either, whether it was first or not. The thing is, 'core' is not a standard term, but can mean slightly different things. HT (hyper threading) shares an ALU, so this isn't just an HT vs. core... it does a good amount more than just hold a thread as it can process operations simultaneously with the other cores. It's shown that each core (this is in synthetics) past 4 adds about 80% (average some apps better/worse) performance (so not 100% extra core performance, but much more than a HT). They are just upset that the CPU sucks. They didn't do their due diligence when they purchased as non of this information was kept a secret. Like I said, just because something has more cores, doesn't automatically make it better. There are plenty of systems with high core counts that aren't fast. If I bought a 24-core ARM chip (https://www.microcontrollertips.com...egrates-24-arm-cortextm-a53-cores-single-die/) and expected it to outrun a 16 core Ryzen, I'd be sorely disapointed. That doesn't mean it doesn't have cores, it just means I suck at understanding what I'm buying and should probably have asked someone who had a clue. Can you imagine someone suing GM because their engine cuts from 8 - 4 cylinder mode during cruise because it's not ALWAYS an 8 cylinder? Or sue ford because all cylinders used to share a carburetor therefore they weren't independent and where fed from a common source? See has silly this sounds. I'm sure AMD didn't want this to drag out and try to explain this stuff to a Jury of who knows how much tech they would understand. Cheaper to just pay and be done.
I can't imagine any user or group of being so disgruntled over this as to dedicate so many man hours for its cause. One would have to admit that they are stupid for doing no research on the matter when there were bountiful reviews from day one.
If it's not a core, and it's not HT... then should they have made up another name for it instead of saying it was a core? I don't know if that would have led to less confusion or more.
Exactly, who feels like they were robbed $35? There is a reason an 8 core top end bulldozer was selling for less than 1/2 the price of Intel CPUs.... Who expected it to run faster? It's $/perf was in line, it was just a dud of a CPU/architecture so they sold it cheaper.
This is lawyers being lawyers. They will make a lot of money and aren't really that concerned how many get their $35.
The lawsuit seems completely stupid to me. Legal masturbation.
I he thing is, even the "shared" CPU could do two instructions at the same time... It was a double wide FPU, so as long as the app was using single precision (most apps), the cores could both perform FPU ops simultaneously as well.. IF but the cores where using double precision at the same time, then it would have to share. Im not sure the scheduler would be smart enough to keep threads that used double precision separated.
I've been involved in IT and Systems Engineering for 30 years. Core counts have always been based on the integer core. The majority of the instructions your computer does are integer calculations.
This is why they used to sell systems with an optional discrete FPU.
I mean just like modern computers have a flag to say if it uses the FPU so it knows whether it needs to store/load the fpu registers on task switch, if it had one for double precision tasks it could keep them from running on the same shared FPU (keep them separate) so you could have up to 4 double precision tasks running that aren't sharing or waiting. If they are on the same shared group, they would have to wait for one another. It can run 8 things (including single precision floating point) at the same time... This I would consider 8 cores with some shared resources. I didn't mean for th scheduler to middle man anything, just be aware it's using it so it can intelligently run threads/tasks... Kind of like the latest updates (I think in 1903) they Microsoft finally made it smart enough to not switch ccx on AMD cpus. (Linux had this solved during gen 1 zen).A scheduler wouldn't middle man opcodes being run by a process. That would be incredibly slow. There would need to be some kind of 'exclusive core' flag the process would need to set that the scheduler would have to be aware of. I don't think such a thing exists on Windows or Linux.
Agreed.I should probably nuke the thread I just opened. I was looking for this one...
https://www.amdcpusettlement.com/
AMD already lost the money, now it's time for you to jump on the bandwagon and claim your pound of flesh. They are refunding up to 300 dollars per processor you purchased.
That's not really the point, which is the settlement has already been finalized. If you don't get your money, the lawyers will get it instead. It won't be refunded to AMD if that's what yer worried about.
usa only though, isnt it?
I knew what I was getting into when I bought mine. It was a great processor for none of the things I used it for. I turned it into a file server eventually and it worked admirably in that role until I donated it to the Boys and Girls Clubs. It ended up making some kid really damn happy.
It was a stupid frivolous lawsuit. A CPU core is defined as the integer core, and AMD's FX line had up to 8 of them, and this is a damned fact.
They were absolutely terrible cores, but they were real cores.
All that said, failing to file a claim if you are eligible will not give AMD their money back, so file away.
California AND/OR if you also visited the AMD web page to read about the product prior to purchase.
I'm curious. What are the advantages of re-purposing an x86 desktop as a file server instead of Just using a NAS, Rasberry Pi, or plugging an ext storage drive into the router?
I too thought this lawsuit was utter horseshit.
Capacity? Performance? Flexibility to set things up the way you want it?
Basically this. X86 offers plenty of options for different usecases, in efficient sff designs all the way up to full server hardware (which is still efficient if you configure it properly and fully utilize it).
I tend to always try to do things with a real server abd avoid appliances as much as possible, including even more Enterprise oriented brands like QNAP.
Whenever I can use server hardware, I do. Even my router is running on PC hardware with using pfSense.
Also, IMHO, it sounds like a really bad idea to out your storage on the same device that is your WAN bridge and firewall.
My storage server has 2x 8c/16t xeons 256GB of RAM, 12x 10TB hard drives, 8x SSD's in various caching etc. purposes, and dual 10gig Ethernet adapters.
I can probably get about 2GB/s reads off of the hard drive storage array, and it supports a lot of stuff I do in my home.
Can't do that with a raspberry pi.