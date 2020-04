AMD Bulldozer 'Core' Lawsuit: AMD Settlement

Darth Ender said: maybe has to do with the fact that the 8 core was the "world's first" marketing wise ...perhaps 6 wasn't. Click to expand...

Doesn't matter if they claimed it was first or last... if they say it wasn't 8 cores... then it wasn't 6 cores either, whether it was first or not. The thing is, 'core' is not a standard term, but can mean slightly different things. HT (hyper threading) shares an ALU, so this isn't just an HT vs. core... it does a good amount more than just hold a thread as it can process operations simultaneously with the other cores. It's shown that each core (this is in synthetics) past 4 adds about 80% (average some apps better/worse) performance (so not 100% extra core performance, but much more than a HT). They are just upset that the CPU sucks. They didn't do their due diligence when they purchased as non of this information was kept a secret. Like I said, just because something has more cores, doesn't automatically make it better. There are plenty of systems with high core counts that aren't fast. If I bought a 24-core ARM chip ( https://www.microcontrollertips.com...egrates-24-arm-cortextm-a53-cores-single-die/ ) and expected it to outrun a 16 core Ryzen, I'd be sorely disapointed. That doesn't mean it doesn't have cores, it just means I suck at understanding what I'm buying and should probably have asked someone who had a clue. Can you imagine someone suing GM because their engine cuts from 8 - 4 cylinder mode during cruise because it's not ALWAYS an 8 cylinder? Or sue ford because all cylinders used to share a carburetor therefore they weren't independent and where fed from a common source? See has silly this sounds. I'm sure AMD didn't want this to drag out and try to explain this stuff to a Jury of who knows how much tech they would understand. Cheaper to just pay and be done.If it's not a core, and it's not HT... then should they have made up another name for it instead of saying it was a core? I don't know if that would have led to less confusion or more.