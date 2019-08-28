AMD Bulldozer 'Core' Lawsuit: AMD Settlement

dany man said: Umm I thought this has to do with bits vr bytes and how the OS see's space or something? Click to expand...

we have a word for the decimal representation of bits ... it's called kilobits, megabits, gigabits, terabits, etc. This is often used to measure transferrate / bandwidth. Not size since bits are stored in bytes and bytes are base 2.It's a difference in storage vs transfer. Storage has always been represented as bytes and bytes have always been represented as forms of base 2 numbers because of the physical way it's stored. software represents it correctly, only storage manufacturers use their own stupid definition.Storage manufacturers had their marketing teams decide that numbers that dont end in zero's are too complicated for the public and they could say they were XYZ Megabytes when in fact they were less if they just redefined what a megabyte was. So they did.This is fully and intentionally misleading because a consumer who is told by software, correctly, that they need say 1GB for a certain application and that consumer goes out to buy a 1GB drive will think the drive is large enough but in fact, they're buying a 0.93GB drive.Later on new terms were created for the traditional byte names to represent the correct way to use bytes since nobody could get storage companies to correct their definition. This is called the kibibyte, mebibyte, gibibyte, tebibyte. But it takes a long time for these things to get adopted by software and society as a whole.We technically should never refer to basically anything as megabyte or terabyte since it's only a term used by hdd manufacturers to sell drives. Everywhere else uses the measurement that would refer to the new ebi and ibi terms.