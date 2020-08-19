AMD build: no boot/post, no fans, just the motherboard LEDs come on!

Hello

A friend of mine asked if I could have a look at a new PC 15 year old her son has put together.

He can not get it to work. I have a fair bit of experience building computers but I would not say I am an expert.

The PC is:

MB: Asus ROG Strix B450-E
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600
GPU: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
RAM: Corsair CMK Vengeance LPX 2x8GB DDR4 3200 MHz
PSU: Corsair CV650
M.2: Western Digital Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD M.2 SATA 500GB
Case: NZXT H510 Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Case

All brand new from Ebuyer (UK) from what I was told.

Any compatibility issues with that list?

I have never built an AMD system so I am a bit in the dark about some of the issues that I have reading about while looking into this.

Having had a good look at the PC it looks like he has done a fine job putting it all together.

When you switch the PSU on the LEDs on the motherboard come on.
However when the power button is pressed there is an audible click, but nothing happens. None of the fans come on no post, nothing.

The front panel cable is a bit strange and requires an adaptor. I am not sure if I have got it right (and it is not that clear in the manual).
However, I think I have a least got the power switch correct as the audible click on pressing the power button only happens when the front panel switch is attached.

I have tried one stick of the RAM and in different slots and removing the GPU so as to run it from the onboard graphics.
I have also taken all the power and connections out and putting back just the necessary essentials to get it running. Still, the same happens.

Have I missed something obvious?

Like I said I am not familiar with AMD. I have been building Intel systems since the late 90s and never had anything like this happen before.

I do not have a spare PSU to try and I don't really want to dismantle my work computer to see if the PSU is the issue. I can't imagine that it is the brand new PSU though!

Any help, thoughts and suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Many thanks
First thing, a Ryzen 3600 does not have integrated GPU so you will still need a dedicated GPU for display. Second, I will try is to make sure the front panel connector for the power switch is connected correctly to the motherboard as that is a pretty common mistake to make. If that doesn't work, I will take a screwdriver to bridge the two pins on the motherboard front panel connector for the power switch to try to jump start the computer just to see if it is just a power button issue.
 
I always bench test before I install parts. You never know when you are going to get a stretch of bad luck and get defective parts from the factory. Plus, it eliminates errors like case / mobo shorts or as you've said yourself, issues with the power switch.
 
