AMD Athlon 3000G with Vega 3 Graphics Review

"AMD today released to market the Athlon 3000G, an entry-level socket AM4 processor with Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics. The 3000G forms the tail end of AMD's desktop processor lineup and succeeds the Athlon 200G. This is the company's second generation of "Zen" based Athlons designed to compete with Intel's Pentium Gold and Celeron desktop processors at price points deep under the $100-mark. Customers of this segment just want to put together budget builds (think $300 or less) for web-browsing, Office, and other desktop work. AMD believes it has a few killer features against the Pentium Gold series, the least of which is its price of just $49, which is less than the $59 tag the G5400 goes with."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-athlon-3000g-with-vega-3-graphics/
