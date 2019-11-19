AMD Athlon 3000G with Vega 3 Graphics Review

Darn, they missed including the 200GE in the benchmark to see the actual improvement.

I am concerned when they say "We manually overclocked the CPU to an all-core x40 multiplier, which yields a permanent clock speed of 4.0 GHz regardless of how many cores are active."

Does that mean it sits at 4.0Ghz even when idle? They say it doesn't boost, which makes sense, but I wouldn't want it stuck at 4.0Ghz either.



In the benchmark, the interesting part is that 2200G has a healthy lead and it's only $10 more at Microcenter ($60). The Ryzen 5 1600 obliterates them though in the benchmark and is now just $80 at Microcenter. I would say the Ryzen 3 2200G is still a good value. That being said, I have a 200GE ($40) in a server and it's totally fine, and is actually quiet miraculous for what it can do with just $40.