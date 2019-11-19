AMD Athlon 3000G with Vega 3 Graphics Review

"AMD today released to market the Athlon 3000G, an entry-level socket AM4 processor with Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics. The 3000G forms the tail end of AMD's desktop processor lineup and succeeds the Athlon 200G. This is the company's second generation of "Zen" based Athlons designed to compete with Intel's Pentium Gold and Celeron desktop processors at price points deep under the $100-mark. Customers of this segment just want to put together budget builds (think $300 or less) for web-browsing, Office, and other desktop work. AMD believes it has a few killer features against the Pentium Gold series, the least of which is its price of just $49, which is less than the $59 tag the G5400 goes with."

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-athlon-3000g-with-vega-3-graphics/
 
It's pretty good, about as fast as the Pentium 5400 (and much better graphics).

But the world needs a bump to quad cores. Unfortunately, that won't be till next year, when we see 8-core native Zen 2 APU.
 
Darn, they missed including the 200GE in the benchmark to see the actual improvement.
I am concerned when they say "We manually overclocked the CPU to an all-core x40 multiplier, which yields a permanent clock speed of 4.0 GHz regardless of how many cores are active."
Does that mean it sits at 4.0Ghz even when idle? They say it doesn't boost, which makes sense, but I wouldn't want it stuck at 4.0Ghz either.

In the benchmark, the interesting part is that 2200G has a healthy lead and it's only $10 more at Microcenter ($60). The Ryzen 5 1600 obliterates them though in the benchmark and is now just $80 at Microcenter. I would say the Ryzen 3 2200G is still a good value. That being said, I have a 200GE ($40) in a server and it's totally fine, and is actually quiet miraculous for what it can do with just $40.
 
This a hard or paper launch? I looked briefly on Newegg and Amazon and could not find it listed.
 
Darn, they missed including the 200GE in the benchmark to see the actual improvement.
It's a rebrand of the 240GE with a $25 price cut.

There's only a 300 mhz clock sped difference between the two, so it's around 10% performance bump. There's much better performance improvement if you overclock,
 
The 3000G is Zen+ and the 240GE is Zen, so rebrand isn't quite the right word.
Eh? From TPU:

Manufacturing process is the GloFo 12nm and not 14nm, the APU belongs to the Picasso family.
the mobile parts lag one gen behind the desktop. Hence mobile 3000 series is using 2000 series cpu / gpu or APU. 2000 series desktop is zen+.
 
CPU-World mentions something different, that's Zen+ and:
I saw an article--not the one you refer to--that agreed with the CPU-World one. Obviously if the 3000G is Zen, not Zen+, you're right. I dunno.
 
AMD reportedly resumes production of Ryzen 3000G series​


The report from Board Channels claims that AMD is planing to make as many as 30K CPUs to be sold alongside cheap motherboards like the B450M series. The report does not state if the same SKUs that were launched in 2019, or something with updated hardware.


AMD had only released two Ryzen 3000G models: quad-core 3400G and quad-core 3200G. The latter did not support SMT (so only 4 threads were available). The underlying architecture may appear old by today’s standards, as we are looking at AMD Picasso chip with Zen+ 12nm node. The 3000G series offer up to 4.2 GHz boost clock and up to Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics.

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-reportedly-resumes-production-of-ryzen-3000g-series

Many questions:
Does AMD have a fresh contract to manufacture chips from Global Foundries or will these be produced in the equivalent Samsung nodes etc. ?
 
