AMD at CES 2023: 7950X3D, 7900X3D, 7800X3D - VCache Party In Here

Zarathustra[H] said: Man, I'd definitely buy one of these, if I could only use a 16x slot AND an 8x slot at the same time (both electrically)



The 8x Slot doesn't even have to be gen5. I'd accept Gen4 or even Gen3.



The wimpy expansion options on modern PC's is really annoying.

NKD said: it might have to do with not slowing the sales of other processors either if they were to be set lower. I think it might be a good thing. Because if they intend to drop them at 699.99 for top sku and just keep the 7950x at discounted pricing people might hold off on those for now and spend the extra 150 next month. I suspect 799.99 max for the x3d 7950x Click to expand...

The MSI X670E Ace has three 16 lane slots that are wired for 16x, 8x, and 4x respectively and all gen 5. Of course, you still have the same limited total lanes from the 7950.I can see the argument because the one 7XXX series selling well is the 7950, but AMD does have the big ask of pushing people who are already in for 7950 after generally getting premium RAM and a 670E board to now buy a new CPU at full retail. This is following a bad launch of the 7XXX series AND now on top of that the double let downs in the basic performance of the 7900XTX as well as the cooling issues.