AMD at CES 2023: 7950X3D, 7900X3D, 7800X3D - VCache Party In Here

Live tonight @ 6:30PST/9:30EST



Aren’t the non 3D parts a 170w TDP?

What are they doing that has made them run at higher clocks with the extra cache while shaving 50w off them.
 
Is only one CCX getting the V-Cache on the 7950X3D? If the the single CCX 5800X3D and the upcoming also single CCX 7800X3D have 64MB of added V-Cache, then shouldn't the two CCX 7950X3D have 128MB of added cache?

Single-core boost speed is the same. AMD may have been saving some of the better chiplets for 3D, this might be a new stepping, and/or AMD just undervolting/offsetting the chips after seeing how the existing ones have performed.

Base frequency on the 7950X3D is down 300MHz.

FURTHER EDIT to note my statements are based on the slides that videocardz and techpowerup are already showing.
 
Teenyman45 said:
Is only one CCX getting the V-Cache on the 7950X3D? If the the single CCX 5800X3D and the upcoming also single CCX 7800X3D have 64MB of added V-Cache, then shouldn't the two CCX 7950X3D have 128MB of added cache?

Single-core boost speed is the same. AMD may have been saving some of the better chiplets for 3D, this might be a new stepping, and/or AMD just undervolting/offsetting the chips after seeing how the existing ones have performed.

Base frequency on the 7950X3D is down 300MHz.

FURTHER EDIT to note my statements are based on the slides that videocardz and techpowerup are already showing.
One CCX has V-cache, one does not. That way, you get the benefit of the cache, but you also get the same boost clocks on one CCX. Whereas the single CCX 7800X3D has lower boost clocks, like the 5800X3D did.
 
chameleoneel said:
One CCX has V-cache, on does not. That way, you get the benefit of the cache, but you also get the same boost clocks on one CCX. Whereas the single CCX 7800X3D has lower boost clocks, like the 5800X3D did.
So some thread priority tricks? How we going to keep the game running on the one CCX or do you think the drivers will manage that?
 
Lakados said:
So some thread priority tricks? How we going to keep the game running on the one CCX or do you think the drivers will manage that?
Magic. Voodoo magic. (Aka: Buggy windows 11 code that will take 6-9 months to get fiddled out).
 
I am interested in the 7800X3D, depends on what price it is though. Still waiting for motherboard/RAM prices to come down so I would probably get any upgrade later in the year. By then they should have plenty of BIOS fixes for this platform and come pre-loaded with latest BIOS already installed.
 
Flogger23m said:
I am interested in the 7800X3D, depends on what price it is though. Still waiting for motherboard/RAM prices to come down so I would probably get any upgrade later in the year. By then they should have plenty of BIOS fixes for this platform and come pre-loaded with latest BIOS already installed.
She did mention cheaper boards. Glad to hear her acknowledge that is an issue.
 
Man, I'd definitely buy one of these, if I could only use a 16x slot AND an 8x slot at the same time (both electrically)

The 8x Slot doesn't even have to be gen5. I'd accept Gen4 or even Gen3.

The wimpy expansion options on modern PC's is really annoying.
 
The presentation was light on details. I'm hoping to get a 7800X3D, but I need to learn about pricing, productivity performance compared to Intel, and gaming benchmarks compared to Intel. I hope it beats the 13700K in everything.
 
DAMN that MI300 3D stacked beauty with everything on it was pure hard on even though I have 0 interest in it lmao.
 
I find it interesting that pricing wasn't mentioned. I find that a little worrysome.
 
Teenyman45 said:
Is only one CCX getting the V-Cache on the 7950X3D? If the the single CCX 5800X3D and the upcoming also single CCX 7800X3D have 64MB of added V-Cache, then shouldn't the two CCX 7950X3D have 128MB of added cache?

Single-core boost speed is the same. AMD may have been saving some of the better chiplets for 3D, this might be a new stepping, and/or AMD just undervolting/offsetting the chips after seeing how the existing ones have performed.

Base frequency on the 7950X3D is down 300MHz.

FURTHER EDIT to note my statements are based on the slides that videocardz and techpowerup are already showing.
I think these are just more tweaked. I am suspecting around 5ghz all core that is what tweaked 7950x get if you dropped it to 120w or so runs cooler, loses a little performance while using much less power.
 
Domingo said:
I find it interesting that pricing wasn't mentioned. I find that a little worrysome.
it might have to do with not slowing the sales of other processors either if they were to be set lower. I think it might be a good thing. Because if they intend to drop them at 699.99 for top sku and just keep the 7950x at discounted pricing people might hold off on those for now and spend the extra 150 next month. I suspect 799.99 max for the x3d 7950x
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Man, I'd definitely buy one of these, if I could only use a 16x slot AND an 8x slot at the same time (both electrically)

The 8x Slot doesn't even have to be gen5. I'd accept Gen4 or even Gen3.

The wimpy expansion options on modern PC's is really annoying.
The MSI X670E Ace has three 16 lane slots that are wired for 16x, 8x, and 4x respectively and all gen 5. Of course, you still have the same limited total lanes from the 7950.

NKD said:
it might have to do with not slowing the sales of other processors either if they were to be set lower. I think it might be a good thing. Because if they intend to drop them at 699.99 for top sku and just keep the 7950x at discounted pricing people might hold off on those for now and spend the extra 150 next month. I suspect 799.99 max for the x3d 7950x
I can see the argument because the one 7XXX series selling well is the 7950, but AMD does have the big ask of pushing people who are already in for 7950 after generally getting premium RAM and a 670E board to now buy a new CPU at full retail. This is following a bad launch of the 7XXX series AND now on top of that the double let downs in the basic performance of the 7900XTX as well as the cooling issues.
 
7950x3d is going to be a beast. Having Vcache on one chip... and a chip free to boost to 5.7ghz on the other is exactly what the tech needed. Its not just for gaming at that point... best of both worlds on one chip, tons of cache and high boosts.
 
ChadD said:
7950x3d is going to be a beast. Having Vcache on one chip... and a chip free to boost to 5.7ghz on the other is exactly what the tech needed. Its not just for gaming at that point... best of both worlds on one chip, tons of cache and high boosts.
Indeed. If we had more dense DDR5 I’d be a bit tempted, but I need more ram than they can do right now. Not going back to 64G to get decent performance. Curious what this could mean for the future of the workstation Epyc/Threadripper. A CCD or two with cache on one of those ….
 
Teenyman45 said:
The MSI X670E Ace has three 16 lane slots that are wired for 16x, 8x, and 4x respectively and all gen 5. Of course, you still have the same limited total lanes from the 7950.



I can see the argument because the one 7XXX series selling well is the 7950, but AMD does have the big ask of pushing people who are already in for 7950 after generally getting premium RAM and a 670E board to now buy a new CPU at full retail. This is following a bad launch of the 7XXX series AND now on top of that the double let downs in the basic performance of the 7900XTX as well as the cooling issues.
what does graphics have to do with it? nothing. Plus anyone who bought 7950x should have know these were coming, it was already rumored to death. i mean I did when I bought the 7700x. I'll take a little loss on it as rental use lmao and then buy the x3d. People who bought 7950x probably wont care. Since lot of people waited getting chips that were worth it this might be it to drive the AM5 platform. Lisa did talk about lot of budget options coming for AM5. May be they are going to push the board prices down as well q1.
 
7950X looks like my kinda processor.

Maybe in the future or if I come across an outrageous amount of money.
 
