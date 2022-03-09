AMD asks mobo makers to remove OC options for 5800X3D

d3athf1sh

Dec 16, 2015
"TechPowerUp has verified a rumor posted over on VideoCardz that is quite puzzling, as AMD has asked motherboard makers to remove support for overclocking in the UEFI/BIOS for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. When we asked for a reason as to why this was the case, we were told that AMD was keeping that information to themselves for the time being."

https://www.techpowerup.com/292782/...ing-options-for-ryzen-7-5800x3d?cp=2#comments

not sure what to say/think about this. it may only be temporary and they could have kinks worked out by launch. or maybe performance is TOO good and puts the rest of the line up to shame? who knows right now?
 
Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Might be destructive to the 3d cache, or it just doesn't tolerate it well. Guess we'll know soon enough.
 
Lakados

Feb 3, 2014
IBM and a number of chip manufacturers have struggled with 3D stacked chips for a long time and they always get caught up in cooling the stacks, most manufacturers have to include micro heartbreaks in-between (lots of patents from lots of companies on that topic), but those always add latency, height, and complexity, something AMD can't add in this case because they needed to keep the vertical dimensions basically identical and adding latency to the cache would basically defeat the purpose of having it and complexity adds cost. I am guessing OC'ing the chip in any significant capacity simply stresses it too much as the thermal density in those areas is just too much to handle and it damages connecting areas of the chips.
 
