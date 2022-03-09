AMD asks mobo makers to remove OC options for 5800X3D

d3athf1sh
"TechPowerUp has verified a rumor posted over on VideoCardz that is quite puzzling, as AMD has asked motherboard makers to remove support for overclocking in the UEFI/BIOS for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. When we asked for a reason as to why this was the case, we were told that AMD was keeping that information to themselves for the time being."
https://www.techpowerup.com/292782/...ing-options-for-ryzen-7-5800x3d?cp=2#comments
not sure what to say/think about this. it may only be temporary and they could have kinks worked out by launch. or maybe performance is TOO good and puts the rest of the line up to shame? who knows right now?
