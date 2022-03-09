AMD asks mobo makers to remove OC options for 5800X3D

IBM and a number of chip manufacturers have struggled with 3D stacked chips for a long time and they always get caught up in cooling the stacks, most manufacturers have to include micro heartbreaks in-between (lots of patents from lots of companies on that topic), but those always add latency, height, and complexity, something AMD can't add in this case because they needed to keep the vertical dimensions basically identical and adding latency to the cache would basically defeat the purpose of having it and complexity adds cost. I am guessing OC'ing the chip in any significant capacity simply stresses it too much as the thermal density in those areas is just too much to handle and it damages connecting areas of the chips.