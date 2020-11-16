AMD Announces World's Fastest HPC Accelerator for Scientific Research

erek
""Today AMD takes a major step forward in the journey toward exascale computing as we unveil the AMD Instinct MI100 - the world's fastest HPC GPU," said Brad McCredie, corporate vice president, Data Center GPU and Accelerated Processing, AMD. "Squarely targeted toward the workloads that matter in scientific computing, our latest accelerator, when combined with the AMD ROCm open software platform, is designed to provide scientists and researchers a superior foundation for their work in HPC.""
https://www.techpowerup.com/274719/...stest-hpc-accelerator-for-scientific-research
