AMD Announces Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series: Zen 3 For OEM Workstations

Summary​ AMD is launching its Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro series with Lenovo via the ThinkStation P620 workstations. This is similar to its launch of the previous TR 3000 Pro processors. At the time of writing, AMD hasn't provided information as to when we can expect TR 5000 Pro WX to hit the market or when the latest Lenovo ThinkStation P620 workstation will be launched or announced.



On AMD's performance claims, it looks as though TR 5000 Pro will further improve upon its current grasp on leading-edge workstation solutions, especially with the generational increase that Zen 3 brings in overall IPC performance when compared to Zen 2 (TR 3000 Pro).



It remains to be seen how the emerging battle in the workstation segment of the market will intensify as Intel rolls out Sapphire Rapids-SP processors with Intel's EMIB interconnect and HBM2e memory. These chips are expected to be released sometime in 2022, but it's noted that Sapphire Rapids has already been delayed before, as they were previously expected in Q2 2022.



The key focus of today's announcement is that systems based on AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series processors will be available to purchase from March 21st, with Lenovo and the ThinkStation P620 workstation being the release platform of choice. AMD did inform us that they expect to have more partners on board in the second half of 2022, which implies a similar ramp-up to what we saw with the previous generation of Threadripper Pro.