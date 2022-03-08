AMD Announces Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series: Zen 3 For OEM Workstations

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
12,091
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1729...000-wx-series-zen-3-core-for-oem-workstations

Seems to be only for prebuilt workstations for the time being:

threadripper.png


Summary​

AMD is launching its Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro series with Lenovo via the ThinkStation P620 workstations. This is similar to its launch of the previous TR 3000 Pro processors. At the time of writing, AMD hasn't provided information as to when we can expect TR 5000 Pro WX to hit the market or when the latest Lenovo ThinkStation P620 workstation will be launched or announced.

On AMD's performance claims, it looks as though TR 5000 Pro will further improve upon its current grasp on leading-edge workstation solutions, especially with the generational increase that Zen 3 brings in overall IPC performance when compared to Zen 2 (TR 3000 Pro).

It remains to be seen how the emerging battle in the workstation segment of the market will intensify as Intel rolls out Sapphire Rapids-SP processors with Intel's EMIB interconnect and HBM2e memory. These chips are expected to be released sometime in 2022, but it's noted that Sapphire Rapids has already been delayed before, as they were previously expected in Q2 2022.

The key focus of today's announcement is that systems based on AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series processors will be available to purchase from March 21st, with Lenovo and the ThinkStation P620 workstation being the release platform of choice. AMD did inform us that they expect to have more partners on board in the second half of 2022, which implies a similar ramp-up to what we saw with the previous generation of Threadripper Pro.
Click to expand...
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,192
I doubt we will see a non-pro Threadripper any time soon, these ones are using a different socket than the previous gen as well so if they did launch a non-pro I am skeptical that it would be compatible with the existing boards.
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,805
Lakados said:
, these ones are using a different socket than the previous gen as well
Click to expand...

The article is misleading considering it say:
Finally, AMD has confirmed to us that the new TR 5000 Pro chips will use the same WRX80 platform as the previous generation. So along with reusing the existing sWRX8 socket, existing WRX80 motherboards will only need a firmware update to be compatible with the new chips.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top