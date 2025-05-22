  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD announces Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series: 9955WX with 96 Zen5 cores and 5.4 GHz boost

The "enthusiast" keyword on a TR announcement caught my eye, since they've been non-forthcoming about Lenovo-locking the sub-$10K SKU's in past Threadripper launches. For anyone unfamiliar, that meant not only could you not buy the CPUs standalone, but they made them exclusive to Lenovo workstations - going as far as BIOS-locking them to Lenovo MB's.

I don't trust Videocardz' often wildly wrong slop, so went straight to the source press release to see if the "enthusiast" and "DIY" language was actually used - surprisingly it was.

So either it's "just kidding we didn't abandon DIY/HEDT/Enthusiast after all", or it may be more Lenovo timed exclusivity and we won't find out until later.
 
It could also be a case of a time lock on the CPU’s. Or there are so few MoBo’s that support the chip that it might as well be a Lenovo exclusive.
 
Yeah I was assuming time lock as a possibility, but we wouldn't know because they don't disclose it. Like when I bought my 5965WX, it was after a year of Lenovo exclusivity, they announced the next product cycle a week later, and AIB support for WRX80 fell off a cliff. I decided I'd skip buying scraps thrown out at the end of the product cycle if given the chance again.

The other Threadripper gotcha at the time was not finding out until post-sale that memory bandwidth was gimped on lower core count SKU's due the CCX/IMC interdependency. So if you had let's say a 16-core 5955WX and all four memory channels populated, you were only getting 1/4 the memory throughout of the 64-Core SKU since only two CCX's were active. AMD never disclosed this, and none of the reviews picked up that mem bandwidth scaled with core count - maybe because they were all sampled the 64-core. It was an obscure Phoronix article that finally told the tale.

So I'm most curious if memory throughput will be tied to core count / pricepoint again, and if not, the degree of improvement.
 
Interesting news. Hopefully there will be DIY/HEDT.
 
What would an enthusiast do with 96 cores?

I totally agree with the idea of not wanting them vendor locked, but calling it an enthusiast part seems gimmicky. High end workstation? Absolutely.
 
Threadripper really is a graphic studio platform more than anything. You save on the per unit cost without going to EPYC which is now considerably more once you add in the platform cost.
 
I lament the loss of "enthusiast mixed use HEDT" from both Intel and especially AMD. I'd love to see the latter bring it back, especially in an era where even high end Ryzen X870E boards are still limited to dual channel RAM and are so stingy when it comes to PCI-E lanes; you can't even get 2x PCI-E 5.0 x16 lanes to both function at full speed, not to mention how even mid-level gaming desktops are making use of PCI-E lanes thanks to NVMe SSDs! Years ago when they broke the 8-core threshold on Ryzen and brought 16c/32t CPUs on the mainstream platform (along with the 'new' direction for Threadripper) I thought perhaps the rest of the platform would have variants to expand other features on certain CPUs and chipsets, but it has not been the case.

If Threadripper 9000 was capable of consistent single/few core performance and boosting/OC at least parallel to what one can expect from Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs, kept to the rest of the announced features like quad channel RAM and 128 PCI-E 5.0 lanes, didn't have the kind of gotchas that DPI mentioned above, ensured that motherboards based on the updated chipset were widely available like inthe old days (Bring back a a ROG Zenith release etc, they could have a significant enthusiast userbase uptake if they priced the thing even vaguely reasonably. Come to think of it, I'm curious about cache accessibility vs something like the Ryzen 9000 X3D chips. In theory, wouldn't the 32c version (or definitely the 64) for example have access to similar amounts of cache as the 9800X3D / 9950X3D but without the asymmetrical arrangement?
 
There will be HEDT, the text says, 9970X(32 core) and 9960X(24 core).
With these versions enthusiasts will for example play the new GTA 6, paired with the new RTX 6090 which should also be available by the time the GTA 6 PC version is released.
 
How do you think AMD will price them? I hope they will be little less than the previous generation. Hopefully something like $2400 for the 9970X.
 
Compiling FreeBSD or the Linux kernel several times a day. Compiling Rust or Chromium several times as week,

I am not that amused that it takes a full year from the consumer chips to the Threadrippers. They are outpaced by the next consumer line (in per-core speed) very quickly.
 
Not unless they have X3D versions...

Fuck, could you imagine 24X3D Cores?
 
Maybe AMD will surprise us later with an X3D Threadripper :)
 
It was always puzzling that they offered the big cache on EPYC but not on Treadripper. Maybe because of clock speed concerns?
 
I like to mess with Unreal Engine. It can peg my 5950x at 100% for a solid 15 mins compiling shaders opening up a new project. (much different than compiling shaders for a packaged game)
I also develop some of my own multithreaded apps, which can also peg my 5950x doing tons of work.

If I had the money, I would buy one no question...
I'm sure they are many people with more budget than I have that would also.
 
