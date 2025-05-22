AMD announces Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series: 9955WX with 96 Zen5 cores and 5.4 GHz boost

I lament the loss of "enthusiast mixed use HEDT" from both Intel and especially AMD. I'd love to see the latter bring it back, especially in an era where even high end Ryzen X870E boards are still limited to dual channel RAM and are so stingy when it comes to PCI-E lanes; you can't even get 2x PCI-E 5.0 x16 lanes to both function at full speed, not to mention how even mid-level gaming desktops are making use of PCI-E lanes thanks to NVMe SSDs! Years ago when they broke the 8-core threshold on Ryzen and brought 16c/32t CPUs on the mainstream platform (along with the 'new' direction for Threadripper) I thought perhaps the rest of the platform would have variants to expand other features on certain CPUs and chipsets, but it has not been the case.



If Threadripper 9000 was capable of consistent single/few core performance and boosting/OC at least parallel to what one can expect from Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs, kept to the rest of the announced features like quad channel RAM and 128 PCI-E 5.0 lanes, didn't have the kind of gotchas that DPI mentioned above, ensured that motherboards based on the updated chipset were widely available like inthe old days (Bring back a a ROG Zenith release etc, they could have a significant enthusiast userbase uptake if they priced the thing even vaguely reasonably. Come to think of it, I'm curious about cache accessibility vs something like the Ryzen 9000 X3D chips. In theory, wouldn't the 32c version (or definitely the 64) for example have access to similar amounts of cache as the 9800X3D / 9950X3D but without the asymmetrical arrangement?