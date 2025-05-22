AMD announces Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series: 9955WX with 96 Zen5 cores and 5.4 GHz boost
"The Threadripper series is making a return at Computex. Following the release of Ryzen 9000 last year, the Zen 5 architecture is finally entering high-end workstations and enthusiast systems. The official launch is expected in July, about a year after the desktop models."
