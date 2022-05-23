AMD announces Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs

Maybe I am blind but I am surprised there isn't already an existing thread for this news. Happy to lock this if I am wrong.



1653311057922.png


AMD today unveiled its next-generation Ryzen 7000 desktop processors, based on the Socket AM5 desktop platform. The new Ryzen 7000 series processors introduce the new "Zen 4" microarchitecture, with the company claiming a 15% single-threaded uplift over "Zen 3" (16-core/32-thread Zen 4 processor prototype compared to a Ryzen 9 5950X). Other key specs about the architecture put out by AMD include a doubling in per-core L2 cache to 1 MB, up from 512 KB on all older versions of "Zen." The Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will boost to frequencies above 5.5 GHz. Based on the way AMD has worded their claims, it seems that the "+15%" number includes IPC gains, plus gains from higher clocks, plus what the DDR4 to DDR5 transition achieves. With Zen 4, AMD is introducing a new instruction set for AI compute acceleration. The transition to the LGA1718 Socket AM5 allows AMD to use next-generation I/O, including DDR5 memory, and PCI-Express Gen 5, both for the graphics card, and the M.2 NVMe slot attached to the CPU socket.
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-demonstrates-ryzen-7000-zen4-cpu-reaching-5-5-ghz-while-gaming
https://www.techpowerup.com/295134/...00-zen-4-desktop-processors-am5-ddr5-platform
 
was just aboot to post that, so ill post gn's overview. some good stuff coming and i like that they carried over the heatsink mount.

 
15% uplift in single thread (if compared against Zen 3, not the 5800X3D) is less than what was rumored. I think would only give them parity with Intel 12th gen albeit while likely at much less power.

Going to have to wait for benchmarks.
 
This looks more like Zen3++ than I had hoped but it should still be a good chip. The platform options leave me wanting but aren’t the worst, but I expect them to be pricy.

I am excited for a new memory controller the 14/12nm Global Foundries ones are stale and a significant weak point in the Zen 2 and 3 chips.
 
