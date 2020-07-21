AMD Announces Renoir for Desktop: Ryzen 4000G, PRO 4000G, and Athlon PRO 3000G

"The "Zen 2" cores in all these chips feature 512 KB of dedicated L2 cache, each. The "Renoir" silicon has two quad-core CCXs, each with 4 MB of L3 cache that's shared among the four cores of the CCX. The 4700G/4700GE hence have 12 MB "total cache" (L2+L3 in AMD parlance); the 4600G/4600GE have 11 MB, and the 4300G/4300GE have 6 MB (an entire CCX is disabled).

The Ryzen PRO 4000G series consists of three models, the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, the PRO 4650G, and the PRO 4350G. The three feature identical clock speeds and features to the 4700G, 4600G, and 4300G, respectively; but top them with the AMD PRO feature-set that rivals Intel vPro. The AMD PRO feature-set includes AMD PRO Security, a multi-layered security system, including full memory encryption; AMD PRO Management (rivals Intel Active Management Technology); and AMD PRO Business support ecosystem rivaling AMD vPro SIPP.

New additions to the consumer-segment Athlon 3000G series includes the new Athlon Gold and Athlon Silver 3000G-series processor family. These chips are based on the 12 nm "Picasso" silicon that features up to four "Zen+" CPU cores. The Athlon Gold 3150 offers a 4-core/4-thread CPU clocked at 3.90 GHz (no boost), 6 MB of total cache, and 65 W TDP. Its energy-efficient twin, the Athlon Gold 3150GE, ticks at 3.80 GHz, with a much slimmer 35 W TDP. The Athlon Silver 3050GE is a 2-core/4-thread chip with 5 MB total cache, and 3.50 GHz CPU clocks. There are PRO variants of the three chips, too.

The Slide Deck follows."

...and DIYers still can't purchase them.

EDIT: probably don't want them cannibalizing 3000 series sales, until Zen 3 comes out. Lame.
 
sc5mu93 said:
...and DIYers still can't purchase them.

EDIT: probably don't want them cannibalizing 3000 series sales, until Zen 3 comes out. Lame.
Or more likely they're too shit compared to the 3000 series. They seem to have less cache than the 3000 series and still use Vega graphics. Unless these are super cheap, who would want them?
 
Hmm, maybe we'll see some better AMD based soc mobos out there for small server applications.
 
DukenukemX said:
Or more likely they're too shit compared to the 3000 series. They seem to have less cache than the 3000 series and still use Vega graphics. Unless these are super cheap, who would want them?
Eh? These are Zen2 (4k series).. they are the fastest laptop CPUs out and now being released for desktop. Cache doesn't hurt them much either.
 
N4CR said:
Eh? These are Zen2 (4k series).. they are the fastest laptop CPUs out and now being released for desktop. Cache doesn't hurt them much either.
from what I have read, their performance scales better with faster memory - but that may be just the iGPU. but real benches will tell the story. But core for core, with maybe a slight deficit in clock, I could see these cannibalize some comparable 3000 series CPUs if released now. Makes more sense to release 4000 APUs with 4000 CPU (Zen3).
 
I think the OEM-only launch makes sense. As a standalone product, the top parts will have to sit at around $300 to avoid cannibalizing Ryzen 3000 sales. At that point, the chip becomes expensive enough that it no longer makes sense to most enthusiasts - if you're a gamer, $300 buys you a R5 3600 and a RX 570, which will give you a much better gaming experience than an APU.
 
