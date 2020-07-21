AMD Announces Renoir for Desktop: Ryzen 4000G, PRO 4000G, and Athlon PRO 3000G

erek
"The "Zen 2" cores in all these chips feature 512 KB of dedicated L2 cache, each. The "Renoir" silicon has two quad-core CCXs, each with 4 MB of L3 cache that's shared among the four cores of the CCX. The 4700G/4700GE hence have 12 MB "total cache" (L2+L3 in AMD parlance); the 4600G/4600GE have 11 MB, and the 4300G/4300GE have 6 MB (an entire CCX is disabled).
The Ryzen PRO 4000G series consists of three models, the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, the PRO 4650G, and the PRO 4350G. The three feature identical clock speeds and features to the 4700G, 4600G, and 4300G, respectively; but top them with the AMD PRO feature-set that rivals Intel vPro. The AMD PRO feature-set includes AMD PRO Security, a multi-layered security system, including full memory encryption; AMD PRO Management (rivals Intel Active Management Technology); and AMD PRO Business support ecosystem rivaling AMD vPro SIPP.
New additions to the consumer-segment Athlon 3000G series includes the new Athlon Gold and Athlon Silver 3000G-series processor family. These chips are based on the 12 nm "Picasso" silicon that features up to four "Zen+" CPU cores. The Athlon Gold 3150 offers a 4-core/4-thread CPU clocked at 3.90 GHz (no boost), 6 MB of total cache, and 65 W TDP. Its energy-efficient twin, the Athlon Gold 3150GE, ticks at 3.80 GHz, with a much slimmer 35 W TDP. The Athlon Silver 3050GE is a 2-core/4-thread chip with 5 MB total cache, and 3.50 GHz CPU clocks. There are PRO variants of the three chips, too.
The Slide Deck follows."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270136/...op-ryzen-4000g-pro-4000g-and-athlon-pro-3000g
