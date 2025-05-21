AMD announces FSR Redstone for RDNA4: Neural Radiance Caching, ML Ray Regeneration and Frame Generation

So this is something like FSR4.5, adding the ML benefits and expanding previous sub-features like frame gen. I'm all for it, so long as it is FOSS like previous implementations. Hopefully it will provide a meaningful improvement across the board. The big question will be how much of FSR4 / Redstone can be backported to offer compatibility with other cards. While tthe RX 7900XTX / XT / GRE series is the most likely and capable, other RDNA3 and RDNA2 cards have some degree of hardware support for RT / ML / compute ; even some older cards may benefit depending on their hardware configuration. AMD hopefully knows there's such interest and even a partial implementation on certain cards will be an appreciated gesture to the community.



While I'm glad AMD's GPU side is working on these improvements to FSR, I hope they're devoting equal resources to ensuring that ROCm / HIP and other Free and Open Source technologies for compute are accessible and well documented, as well as high performance. Especially for the new RDNA4 cards, its imperative that AMD showcases that their FOSS alternatives to CUDA are capable and desirable. AMD has a chance to make up some ground here, but they can't waste any opportunity or forget to shore up both real and perceived weaknesses.