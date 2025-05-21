AMD announces FSR Redstone for RDNA4: Neural Radiance Caching, ML Ray Regeneration and Frame Generation
"The next step is FSR Redstone, a new version of super resolution and frame generation. This version will focus on three key features: Neural Radiance Caching, machine learning-accelerated Ray Regeneration, and machine learning accelerated Frame Generation."
