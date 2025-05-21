  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD announces FSR Redstone for RDNA4: Neural Radiance Caching, ML Ray Regeneration and Frame Generation

So this is something like FSR4.5, adding the ML benefits and expanding previous sub-features like frame gen. I'm all for it, so long as it is FOSS like previous implementations. Hopefully it will provide a meaningful improvement across the board. The big question will be how much of FSR4 / Redstone can be backported to offer compatibility with other cards. While tthe RX 7900XTX / XT / GRE series is the most likely and capable, other RDNA3 and RDNA2 cards have some degree of hardware support for RT / ML / compute ; even some older cards may benefit depending on their hardware configuration. AMD hopefully knows there's such interest and even a partial implementation on certain cards will be an appreciated gesture to the community.

While I'm glad AMD's GPU side is working on these improvements to FSR, I hope they're devoting equal resources to ensuring that ROCm / HIP and other Free and Open Source technologies for compute are accessible and well documented, as well as high performance. Especially for the new RDNA4 cards, its imperative that AMD showcases that their FOSS alternatives to CUDA are capable and desirable. AMD has a chance to make up some ground here, but they can't waste any opportunity or forget to shore up both real and perceived weaknesses.
 
AMD Ray Regeneration is their version of Nvidia’s Ray Reconstruction.

AMD and Nvidia both have introduced Neural Radiance Caching (NRC), here’s a far better explanation of how it works.
https://research.nvidia.com/publication/2021-06_real-time-neural-radiance-caching-path-tracing
And this guy has some working examples of it for those who don’t want to read the Nvidia piece or want to see it in action.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA-MCmCtkFc

The machine learning-accelerated Ray Regeneration looks to be the AMD Implementation of Nvidia’s RAPIDS tool set, https://developer.nvidia.com/rapids

The RAPIDS tool set also forms the base that DLSS’s multi frame generation is built on.

This should bring FSR up to where DLSS currently resides feature wise.
 
AMD FSR 3.1.4 paving the way for FSR Redstone​

1754669127689.png

1754669146686.png

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-fsr-3-1-4-paving-the-way-for-fsr-redstone
 
