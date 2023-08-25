AMD announces Forespoken and Immortals of Aveum as first FSR3 games

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-fid...ming-soon-to-forspoken-and-immortals-of-aveum

That means it must not be very good. Starfield isn't even on the list.

AMD really needs to step up- Nvidia is outpacing them in leaps and bounds. I can see why they might want to abandon the high end until (if ever) they get their shit together.

If this keeps up I will probably upgrade my recent 7900xtx purchase to whatever Nvidia's next gen high-end cards will be. I just fear the cost seeing as they have no competition.
 
