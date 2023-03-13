erek
AMD Innovators acknowledged and honored
"Appointment to AMD Corporate Fellow is an honor bestowed on the most accomplished AMD innovators. AMD Corporate Fellows are appointed after a rigorous review process that assesses not only specific technical contributions to the company, but also involvement in the industry, mentoring of others and improving the long-term strategic position of the company. Currently, only 13 engineers at AMD hold the title of Corporate Fellow."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305875/amd-announces-appointment-of-new-corporate-fellows
