AMD Announces Appointment of New Corporate Fellows

AMD Innovators acknowledged and honored

"Appointment to AMD Corporate Fellow is an honor bestowed on the most accomplished AMD innovators. AMD Corporate Fellows are appointed after a rigorous review process that assesses not only specific technical contributions to the company, but also involvement in the industry, mentoring of others and improving the long-term strategic position of the company. Currently, only 13 engineers at AMD hold the title of Corporate Fellow."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305875/amd-announces-appointment-of-new-corporate-fellows
 
