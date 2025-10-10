AMD and Sony Leaders Talk Collaboration and the Future of Gaming Experiences

erek
"Until then, we know that Sony announced in July that the PlayStation 5 Pro will get the complete version of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 upscaling technology in 2026. Moreover, AMD's next-generation UDNA graphics architecture will power the GPU of next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles. UDNA is likely to give a 20% boost in raster performance per CU compared to RDNA 4, if other factors like memory and host platform stay the same. UDNA is also expected to double ray tracing performance compared to RDNA 4."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341746/...boration-and-the-future-of-gaming-experiences