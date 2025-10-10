  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD and Sony Leaders Talk Collaboration and the Future of Gaming Experiences

"Until then, we know that Sony announced in July that the PlayStation 5 Pro will get the complete version of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 upscaling technology in 2026. Moreover, AMD's next-generation UDNA graphics architecture will power the GPU of next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles. UDNA is likely to give a 20% boost in raster performance per CU compared to RDNA 4, if other factors like memory and host platform stay the same. UDNA is also expected to double ray tracing performance compared to RDNA 4."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341746/...boration-and-the-future-of-gaming-experiences
 
Neural Arrays, Radiance Cores, Universal Compression, wonder how different from Tensor core, RT core and Neural texture compression we are talking about
 
2 years seem a minimum for the PS6, maybe to align developers (not too early to hear about plans now if you want a 2027 game release to use them) ?
 
