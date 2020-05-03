AMD and Oxide Games Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Co-Develop Technologies for Cloud Gaming

M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
371
https://wccftech.com/amd-and-oxide-...-to-co-develop-technologies-for-cloud-gaming/

Details of the partnership and its plans are sparse, but it seems the companies have a joint goal of making it easier for developers to deliver high-quality gaming on the cloud.

With the partnership just being announced, it will likely be a while before we see anything concrete come out of it. Cloud gaming is still a relatively new market, with products like Google Stadia and Project xCloud still in their infancy. By partnering now, AMD and Oxide Games can work in the cloud gaming space while it's still new.
Click to expand...

https://www.windowscentral.com/amd-and-oxide-games-team-improve-cloud-gaming-graphics

via CCN
https://www.ccn.com/how-amd-might-accidentally-kill-sonys-ps5-console/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top