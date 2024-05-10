AMD and Nvidia consume the entirety of TSMC’s CoWoS packaging processes until 2025

KazeoHin said:
They're entire Highly-Specialised, Niche, Whole Wafer System that very few others would have the need or the engineering expertise to utilise....

Not "All of TSMC's packaging capacity"

Fix your sensationalised title.
Click to expand...
The CoWoS process is specialized but it was formerly used by a lot of companies… Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Meta, etc… If this is true it completely screws their datacenter AI plans, as well as a lot of other things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top