AMD and Intel motherboard prices skyrocket past surging inflation rates thanks to 35-40% ASP increases
"...By March 2023, those ASPs had risen to a whopping €197 (US$214) for Team Blue boards and €163 (US$177) for Team Red boards. The incredible increase stands out more when you look at them as percentages: +35% for AMD and basically +40% for Intel (39.93%)."
