AMD AM5 AGESA 1.0.0.3 reintroduces the C-State Boost Limiter

https://www.techpowerup.com/300302/...ces-c-state-boost-limiter-with-4-cores-loaded
https://skatterbencher.com/2022/10/26/update-on-ryzen-7000-c-state-boost-limit/
TLDR;
Until now the boost limiter was gone, you could sustain up to the max clock on all cores, now that it is back it is again enforcing an upper limit on the frequency when more than 4 cores are loaded up.
This primarily affects benchmarks, and benchmark suites, it doesn't really translate into something overly noticeable in day-to-day.
