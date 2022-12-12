AMD Allegedly Has 200,000 Radeon RX 7900 Series GPUs for Launch Day

It took Nvidia about 2 weeks to sell that many 4090s, there is enough demand for a top-end AMD card that I suspect them to be able to do the same, the real question I have is how many are going to get scooped up by bots and marked up to be on par with the 4080?

Everybody knows the 4080 is too expensive, but scalpers have to do something to compensate for their 4080 losses, and scooping up the 7900xtx supply and putting it on par with the 4080 would about do that. There are after all only 200k of them worldwide, not an insurmountable feat for a coordinated group.