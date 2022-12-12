AMD Allegedly Has 200,000 Radeon RX 7900 Series GPUs for Launch Day

M

madpistol

Gawd
Joined
May 17, 2020
Messages
944
The XTX will sell fine. Most people cannot even come close to justifying $1600 or $1200 for a GPU. It makes $1000 for a 7900 XTX seem like a bargain by comparison.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,558
It took Nvidia about 2 weeks to sell that many 4090s, there is enough demand for a top-end AMD card that I suspect them to be able to do the same, the real question I have is how many are going to get scooped up by bots and marked up to be on par with the 4080?
Everybody knows the 4080 is too expensive, but scalpers have to do something to compensate for their 4080 losses, and scooping up the 7900xtx supply and putting it on par with the 4080 would about do that. There are after all only 200k of them worldwide, not an insurmountable feat for a coordinated group.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,087
KazeoHin said:
Good luck selling half that.
Click to expand...
If a giant 5% of them end up in American phyiscal best buy locations, thats just 10 card by store, during Christmas holiday, store does not have high end cards from older generation anymore, 4080 are quite expensive.

I could see them being ........ hard to get.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top