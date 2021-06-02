AMD Advantage Laptops (Aka Zen3 + 6000m)

N

Nimisys

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 20, 2000
Messages
19,322
https://www.amd.com/en/gaming/advantage

reviews for the Asus Strix G15 hit the web yesterday, haven't seen anything for the Omen16. looks to be fairly solid for gaming laptops. however given the strong power performance, i have to wonder if these won't be quickly picked up by laptop miners.
 
