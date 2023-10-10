AMD Acquires AI Software Company Nod.ai

AMD announced today that it has agreed to acquire open-source AI software company Nod.ai to improve its open source AI capabilities. Nod.ai, founded in 2013, has developed a software ecosystem of developer tools, libraries, and models that speed the deployment of AI solutions for AMD's silicon, including its Ryzen AI chips for consumer PCs and EPYC CPUs, Radeon GPUs, and Versal processors for the data center. Nod.ai was recently valued at $36.5 million, but AMD hasn't disclosed the financial terms of its acquisition.
Nod.ai's open source software meshes nicely with AMD's software software strategy, with its Shark compiler-based automation software speeding the deployment of AI models and runs on AMD's CPUs (Zen), GPUs (RDNA), and FPGAs (XDNA). Shark is a cross-platform Machine Learning Distribution that works in Windows, MacOS, and Linux. In fact, we recently used Nod.ai's Shark-based Stable Diffusion for testing in Windows with a broad range of AMD GPUs, but the software can scale all the way up to data center and hyperscaler applications as well.
