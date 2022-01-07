AMD A Series APU Poor Performance

Not very often i post in the other areas at [h] but here goes.I was gifted an HP Elitedesk 705 G3 with an AMD A10 Pro. Figured i would give this to my mother as a browsing PC as she was still on a first-gen intel Core PC. I'm having some major performance issues with browsers and doing basic things like watching youtube videos on this machine. Firefox and Chrome both struggle on any kind of media. I installed a new SSD with a clean install of Win10 21H1. I've tried both the stock driver on HP's website and the last supported driver on AMD's website. A fellow forum member sent me a spare R5 240 that he had. Unfortunately it doesn't fare much better in this setup.pulling what little hair i have left here trying to figure out this issue. It's as if this machine struggles do do just about anything.SpecsAMD PRO A10-9700E R7 AM412GB DDR4256GB SSDWin10 21H1