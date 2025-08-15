AMD 9070 or 9070 XT from Asus or Gigabyte? Not a gamer.

I am a regular on this board, but not in this particular forum. I need advice from the regulars in this forum about which AMD board model and vendor for my next GPU upgrade. My PSU is a Seasonic 850W model. My motherboard is a ASUS ROG Strix-E 670e with AMD 7900x CPU and 64 GB RAM. I am not planning any other upgrades any time soon
Right now I'm rocking a NVidia 3060 Ti, but I really should upgrade. I'm not a gamer, but aside from MS Office, my main programs are Adobe Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop. I'm really excited about all the recent Lightroom enhancements to DEVELOP which really need a strong GPU. In the latest (v 14,5) Adobe strongly implies that you want to have a GPU with 16 GB of VRAM. Also, last year I got a new MILC camera witth 60 MB compressed NEF files, a big increase from my old DSLR with 25 GB NEF files.
I'm focusing on just these two vendors because I have the B&H Photo Payboo card, where the store pays the sales tax. I live in a high sales tax state, so I get as much of my PC (and photo) gear from B&H. Beyond that, they treat their customers way better than NewEgg and you don't get any Amazon seller BS.
If you are still reading this post, please go to this webpage. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...=fct_amd-radeon-series_5012:radeon-rx-9070-xt. All the boards on this page have the same basic specs.
Overall are ASUS and Gigabyte equal in hardware quality and software drivers? Or is one vendor better?
For photo (and video) editing (and not gaming) is the 9070 XT worth the premium over the base model 9070?
If I don't care about RGB, would the $699 Gigabyte board give me the same performance as one of the $719 boards? It's only 2 slots wide, not 2+ slots
What would I gain if I shelled out the extra $$$ for the Gigabyte Aorus Elite or the ASUS TUF card?
Despite everything else in this post, is there another brand of 9070 XT or 9070 card that is superior to ASUS and Gigabyte.
Thanks for reading this post.
