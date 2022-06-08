amd 6900hs 6800hs rembrandt laptop availability

serpretetsky
It's been a few months since the AMD 6900hs 6800hs mobile cpu release, but I'm not seeing many laptop options.
Actually, the Asus rog g14 zephyrus seems to have gone up in price?
amazon
I currently can't seem to find the asus flow 6900hs in stock.
Wondering if others are seeing the same thing? Maybe I'm just looking in the wrong places?
