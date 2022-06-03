AMD 6700 (non-XT) - Possible mid range champ launching soon.

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

AMD looks to be launching a cut down 6700xt. Tflop and bandwidth numbers are actually closer to the 6600xt, however it sports 80MB of infinity cache which is much closer to the 96MB on the 6700xt than the 32MB on the 6600xt. The lower clocks could make it a strong overclocker/ efficient model. It gets 10GB of vram which should suite it well.

Let's hope AMD can launch these at a good price unlike their x50 parts.

https://wccftech.com/amd-readies-ra...-card-custom-models-pictured-launch-9th-june/
 
OKC Yeakey Trentadue

This card could match up very well to the Series X. It gets 11.5 Tflops compared to 12 on the Series X. Both also sport 10 GB of actual vram (Series X having 16 total for system.) While the Series X has far higher bandwidth, the infinity large cache on the 6700 should over come this.

With dirt cheap CPUs like the 5600 and 12400, affordable PC gaming could be coming back strong.
 
funkydmunky

I've heard this is a repurposed mining card design that they are now forced to flog. Apparently Sapphire has large amounts of these.
It is a mutant of some sort as there is no logic in the product stack for such a card to be now released. I assume it will be OEM only.
 
prtzlboy

How about they just start producing, you know, more 6800XTs? Instead of binning them and marking them all up as 6900XTs and 6950XTs?
 
jlbenedict

What is the target market for a 10gb, plain RX 6700?
Any benefit of the increased infinity cache over the 6600/6650 XT's..
 
BassTek

funkydmunky said:
I've heard this is a repurposed mining card design that they are now forced to flog. Apparently Sapphire has large amounts of these.
It is a mutant of some sort as there is no logic in the product stack for such a card to be now released. I assume it will be OEM only.
That’s possible. It’s essentially a mobile 6700 chip repurposed as a desktop card. I don’t think we will see a widespread release of these, it’s just Sapphire getting rid of extra chips.
 
OKC Yeakey Trentadue

jlbenedict said:
What is the target market for a 10gb, plain RX 6700?
Any benefit of the increased infinity cache over the 6600/6650 XT's..
There is a sizable gap between the 6600xt and 6700xt in some games. guess we fill find out if it was core dependent or from cache. That said, 160 bit bus is rather small for this performance level so I am sure it comes in handy.
 
