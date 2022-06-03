AMD 6700 (non-XT) - Possible mid range champ launching soon.

AMD looks to be launching a cut down 6700xt. Tflop and bandwidth numbers are actually closer to the 6600xt, however it sports 80MB of infinity cache which is much closer to the 96MB on the 6700xt than the 32MB on the 6600xt. The lower clocks could make it a strong overclocker/ efficient model. It gets 10GB of vram which should suite it well.Let's hope AMD can launch these at a good price unlike their x50 parts.