AMD 600-Series Chipset Expected to Land Before 2020 Ends

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM.

    Darn it. X570 already obsolete!! And I just upgraded :(

    "ASMedia is also cooking up a USB 4 controller chip, which it plans to commercialize this year.

    According to DigiTimes, the U.S., China trade war resulted in clients turning to ASMedia for "packet conversion ICs and USB 3.2 host controller chips for server CPUs," so its revenue is expected to grow "gradually" throughout the next three years. It pegged its net profits as growing 13.48% year-on-year during the first three quarters of 2019. "

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-600-chipset-release-ryzen-4000
     
    "AMD's upcoming 600-series chipsets might not be as far off as we think, based on a DigiTimes report today. The Taiwanese news outlet's unnamed "industry" sources claimed that the next wave of AMD chipsets should arrive at the end of 2020."
    guess we'll see, eh.
    edit: og source of rumor.
    https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20200114PD206.html
     
