kilroy67 said: So I just got the AMD 5900X and have been putting it through the paces with the AMD Wraith Prism. Gaming Im averaging 70-75c and hitting boost clocks of 4.8ghz and even 4.9ghz once in a while, do these temps seem normal?? Click to expand...

That heatsink is going to limit your processor, your boost clocks look right to me though. However an all core load is likely to have lower clocks due to heat load. If your just gaming then that heatsink will do the job.