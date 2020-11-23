AMD 5900X Pair w/ Wraith Prism

I have a 3800x I just sold, and I was planning on re-using the wraith cooler, at least for now, but can't find any definitive feedback anywhere. Currently the 3800 I have idles around 31-32 C, and gaming lower to mid 60's. However I can probably attribute that to my case as it is a Phanteks p400a, with the 3 fan/mesh front combo, and I have a rear and one top exhaust fan. But specifically as the they have stated the 5900x has basically the same power requirements (TDP) as the 3800x. So to me as I have been okay with the temps on the 3800x, I would think that the 5900 would be similar, as I don't, and probably will never OC it, just run it out of the box is good enough for me. Thanks, and hope to hear back.