AMD 4800H Laptops and Less than 65% sRGB Screens

So the newest Ryzen processors on the newest laptops appear to beat Intel offerings by a lot in terms of performance and possibly also in price. However a trend that's been seen so far is that these laptops are paired with really bad sRGB screens. There are some exceptions ofcourse.



So I have been looking for a nice cheap and decent gaming laptop that's also good for content creation. The new Asus TUF A15 (FA506) caught my attention. Reading the reviews though it says the screen's not that great for content creation. My question is, can we just hook up such a laptop to and external monitor that's better than the laptop's screen and for content creation or gaming for that matter and bypass the whole debate about the TUF's screen having a really bad sRGB?