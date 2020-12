AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU Specs & Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 64 Cores & 280W TDPs – 128 Core Milan Server Shatters All Hope Intel Had For Ice Lake

Compared to the same CPUs in single-core tests, the EPYC 7713 is 3% faster due to its higher clock speeds of 2.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost but versus the Intel Xeon chip, the EPYC Milan CPU is 18-20% faster. Now Cascade Lake-SP is definitely older and being replaced by Ice Lake-SP soon which will be offering up to 36 cores but we have seen from earlier benchmarks that Ice Lake-SP barely beats the Cascade Lake-SP lineup with the 18% IPC uplift that Sunny Cove cores have to offer may not be enough to tackle Milan.Also, 10nm+ clocks aren't going to look great compared to 14nm+ nodes. Clocks and efficiency are a whole different thing and Intel also seems to be lacking in terms of cores with AMD now offering two full generations of server CPUs with up to 64 cores. It is looking grim for Intel's Ice Lake-SP line of server chips but Intel seems to be placing all bets on AVX-512 workloads since that's the only edge they have versus AMD's EPYC processors right now.