AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU Specs & Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 64 Cores & 280W TDPs – 128 Core Milan Server Shatters All Hope Intel Had For Ice Lake

Multiple performance tests for the 64 core AMD EPYC Milan CPU were also carried out. For IPC tests, both chips were locked at 2.4 GHz, and the Milan CPU scored an average 14% IPC uplift thanks to its faster Zen 3 cores. With boost enabled, the EPYC Milan CPU ran up to 3.7 GHz (7713) and the fully unlocked chip scored a 27% single-core performance improvement versus the 280W 64 core juggernaut based on the Zen 2 cores.