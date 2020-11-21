AMD 2700x vs 3700x - price difference is 29% - Waiting your suggestions

There will be about 10-15% performance difference. If that not worth the $, then stick with the 2700x. I run a 3700x on both a b450 and a b550. Just remember a b450 needs the bios up to date to run the 3700x. I got my 3700x's while it was on sale, I don't know if I'd of bought them (at least not 2 of them) if they were full price. Also, 64gb is a lot of ram, but from your work loads maybe required? Being a 65w chip the motherboard isn't as big of a concern (especially if you don't plan to OC or push the limits) as most any VRM will be fine, so as long as it has the features/ports you need it's not really a big deal.



One of my 3700x run with stock cooler, other is in a mITX with a 120mm AIO. Both run about the same, maybe a bit longer sustained boost in my mITX but it doesn't boost as high (silicon lottery). The D14 would be decent to keep temps down a little more, but it's also something you can purchase at anytime since the CPU comes with a heatsink. Depending on how sensitive your work load is to ram bandwidth and/or latency would help in knowing what kind of ram to get. LPX is ok ram, not horrible not great. 3600 would be nice to keep your IF (infinity fabric) 1:1 with your ram speed. 3200 you may lose out slightly in performance, but again very dependent on what you're actually doing.



Got any examples of software you'll be using? Is it CPU only or would/could a GPU handle the ML/AI stuff?