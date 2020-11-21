AMD 2700x vs 3700x - price difference is 29% - Waiting your suggestions

I live in Turkey so prices are based on Amazon Turkey.

First system costs me : 632$

Second system costs me : 816$

So the first system is

MB : ASUS TUF B450M-PRO GAMING AMD B450 AM4 DDR4 4400

RAM : Corsair 64GB(2x32) D4 3600Mhz CMK64GX4M2D3600C18

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Second system is

MB : ASUS PRIME B550-PLUS AMD B550 AM4 DDR4 4400

RAM : Corsair 64GB(2x32) D4 3600Mhz CMK64GX4M2D3600C18

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Third system is

MB : MSI B450 Tomahawk Max Am4 Ddr4 3466

RAM : Corsair 64GB(2x32) D4 3600Mhz CMK64GX4M2D3600C18

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

I am tending to prefer first system as I believe there wont be 29% performance difference

I am heavily in multi-threading e.g. machine learning algorithms not pc gaming

By the way I own HPC-750-B12S PSU and I believe it would work with the new system as well right?

I also have Noctua NH-D14 and with a kit it says I can use it. Should I buy that kit or unnecessary?

So far what I read that overclocking is not really beneficial in 2700x or 3700x
 
There will be about 10-15% performance difference. If that not worth the $, then stick with the 2700x. I run a 3700x on both a b450 and a b550. Just remember a b450 needs the bios up to date to run the 3700x. I got my 3700x's while it was on sale, I don't know if I'd of bought them (at least not 2 of them) if they were full price. Also, 64gb is a lot of ram, but from your work loads maybe required? Being a 65w chip the motherboard isn't as big of a concern (especially if you don't plan to OC or push the limits) as most any VRM will be fine, so as long as it has the features/ports you need it's not really a big deal.

One of my 3700x run with stock cooler, other is in a mITX with a 120mm AIO. Both run about the same, maybe a bit longer sustained boost in my mITX but it doesn't boost as high (silicon lottery). The D14 would be decent to keep temps down a little more, but it's also something you can purchase at anytime since the CPU comes with a heatsink. Depending on how sensitive your work load is to ram bandwidth and/or latency would help in knowing what kind of ram to get. LPX is ok ram, not horrible not great. 3600 would be nice to keep your IF (infinity fabric) 1:1 with your ram speed. 3200 you may lose out slightly in performance, but again very dependent on what you're actually doing.

Got any examples of software you'll be using? Is it CPU only or would/could a GPU handle the ML/AI stuff?
 
