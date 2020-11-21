AMD 2700x vs 3700x - price difference is 29% - Waiting your suggestions

MonsterMMORPG
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2016
- Messages
- 3
I live in Turkey so prices are based on Amazon Turkey.
First system costs me : 632$
Second system costs me : 816$
So the first system is
MB : ASUS TUF B450M-PRO GAMING AMD B450 AM4 DDR4 4400
RAM : Corsair 64GB(2x32) D4 3600Mhz CMK64GX4M2D3600C18
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Second system is
MB : ASUS PRIME B550-PLUS AMD B550 AM4 DDR4 4400
RAM : Corsair 64GB(2x32) D4 3600Mhz CMK64GX4M2D3600C18
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Third system is
MB : MSI B450 Tomahawk Max Am4 Ddr4 3466
RAM : Corsair 64GB(2x32) D4 3600Mhz CMK64GX4M2D3600C18
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
I am tending to prefer first system as I believe there wont be 29% performance difference
I am heavily in multi-threading e.g. machine learning algorithms not pc gaming
By the way I own HPC-750-B12S PSU and I believe it would work with the new system as well right?
I also have Noctua NH-D14 and with a kit it says I can use it. Should I buy that kit or unnecessary?
So far what I read that overclocking is not really beneficial in 2700x or 3700x
