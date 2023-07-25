AMD 23.7.1 Drivers - Major FPS Boost in The Last of Us & Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is a whopping 67% faster with the new driver on the Radeon RX 7900 XT at 1080p.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX also sees a healthy ~32% boost in performance with the new driver at 1080p. The gains are smaller at higher resolutions, indicating a CPU bottleneck rather than a GPU limitation. At 1440p, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is 46% faster with the latest driver, while the 7900 XTX gains over 30% more frames than the previous drivers.
At 4K, the gains drop to 23% on the Radeon RX 7900 XT, further evidence of a CPU-side limitation with the previous driver. The RX 7900 XTX is ~24% faster at 4K, in line with what the XT exhibited.
The Last of Us sees a smaller uplift on both RDNA 3 cards. The RX 7900 XTX is 22% faster at 1080p and 14% faster at 4K using the new drivers.
even the older Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs get a healthy 10-25% boost with the new drivers.
https://www.hardwaretimes.com/amd-r...ster-with-the-latest-adrenalin-driver-update/
