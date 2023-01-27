Ambient Lighting for Samsung G9 Neo 49"

Has anyone come across a plug and play kit to add ambient lighting to this giant monitor?



Something like the Govee G1 kit but that is limited to 27" screens.

Same as the Philips Hue Offering.



The built in ring on the back does nothing basically.



I have seen the Arduino Uno setups but I kind of want something that doesn't require fiddling with. Doesn't have to have the capability to be dynamic/interactive with what I'm playing, I don't think.



I've thought about trying the Govee kit but its limited to bright neon colours it seems. No whites.



The Hue offering may be more along the lines I'm thinking but it is expensive and would only be partial coverage along the top back side of the monitor.



Thoughts, Suggestions?