MrGuvernment
Fully [H]
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2004
- Messages
- 22,929
Ring initially gave access with out telling people, "opt-in" by default, so they pulled it back, then they added it back and apparently you need to opt in now... and now this..
Amazon’s Ring to partner with Flock, a network of AI cameras used by ICE, feds, and police
Amazon’s Ring to partner with Flock, a network of AI cameras used by ICE, feds, and police
https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/16/a...rk-of-ai-cameras-used-by-ice-feds-and-police/
Amazon’s Ring to partner with Flock, a network of AI cameras used by ICE, feds, and policeAmazon’s surveillance camera maker Ring announced a partnership on Thursday with Flock, a maker of AI-powered surveillance cameras that share footage with law enforcement.
Now agencies that use Flock can request that Ring doorbell users share footage to help with “evidence collection and investigative work.”
Flock cameras work by scanning the license plates and other identifying information about cars they see. Flock’s government and police customers can also make natural language searches of their video footage to find people who match specific descriptions. However, AI-powered technology used by law enforcement has been proven to exacerbate racial biases.
On the same day that Ring announced this partnership, 404 Media reported that ICE, the Secret Service, and the Navy had access to Flock’s network of cameras. By partnering with Ring, Flock could potentially access footage from millions more cameras.
Ring has long had a poor track record with keeping customers’ videos safe and secure. In 2023, the FTC ordered the company to pay $5.8 million over claims that employees and contractors had unrestricted access to customers’ videos for years.