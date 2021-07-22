Amazon’s New World game is bricking GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards

Gamers with access to Amazon’s New World are reporting that their cards are dying after just 15 to 30 minutes of playing the game, Windows Central reports.

The issue appears to affect mainly GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which are reportedly overheating and see power spikes. The game has an uncapped framerate in the main menus, which is usually associated with buzzing capacitors. Most users however have reported that EVGA RTX 3090 cards specifically are the most affected brand. A number of the RTX 3090 cards have been bricked in the process.
https://videocardz.com/newz/amazons-new-world-game-is-bricking-geforce-rtx-3090-graphics-cards
 
I limited FPS to 60 in-game… not like it matters because even my 6900 XT can’t seem to push above 45 after changing to low settings…
 
This prompted me to spend an additional $30 to upgrade my FTW3's warranty to 5 years...never kept a card that long but then again never bought a 2k vid card either. Mine is a newer batch with no red lips and improved power components but didn't want to be stuck in a bad place in case the 4xxx /5xxx launch is a fiasco too and I do find myself using the card in 2025 (that VRAM amount ensures the 3090 will stay in the fight for a long time as long as the rasterization/shading/RT perf can keep up).
 
This was addressed yesterday and they applied a patch for force all menus to be capped, even if your frame rate is not.
 
Wow. Imagine paying insane prices for a 3090, only for it to have a major design defect. 😕
 
Jayz said he is receiving reports that some 6900XTs are experiencing failures as well.
 
It seemed like mostly Evga 3090ftw3 models were being reported. Which imo points to a weakness in the card design that was just waiting for the right conditions to fail.

Either way it’s old news now. And it really didn’t have anything to do with the game itself. There are many games that are not menu fps capped that work just fine. This caught flack because it was in beta.
 
SvenBent said:
Looks like a major design flow in thermal design on tge cards of they cant handle to be used.
Granted reports were saying the cards in question were hitting 9k FPS. But still, when you only had a very specific card fail multiple times? Everyone was praising evga for immediately accepting RMA’s. Umm that not “good “ customer service that is what is expected when you made a design error and don’t want it to blow up in your face.
I like evga. Bought from them many times, but I put this on them not on any software.
 
My first EVGA 3090 died a few months ago and a quick search through their forums shows the same issue happening for a lot of people...usually attributed to Halo 2 of all things. Mine went kaput playing GTA5. There are some people on RMA #3 or #4. I've been fortunate that my replacement has been fine, but I'm still paranoid as hell about it. I'm not about to play this game as a result.
 
