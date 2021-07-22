Amazon’s New World game is bricking GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards

This prompted me to spend an additional $30 to upgrade my FTW3's warranty to 5 years...never kept a card that long but then again never bought a 2k vid card either. Mine is a newer batch with no red lips and improved power components but didn't want to be stuck in a bad place in case the 4xxx /5xxx launch is a fiasco too and I do find myself using the card in 2025 (that VRAM amount ensures the 3090 will stay in the fight for a long time as long as the rasterization/shading/RT perf can keep up).