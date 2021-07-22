Amazon’s New World game is bricking GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards

StryderxX
Gamers with access to Amazon’s New World are reporting that their cards are dying after just 15 to 30 minutes of playing the game, Windows Central reports.
https://videocardz.com/newz/amazons-new-world-game-is-bricking-geforce-rtx-3090-graphics-cards
The issue appears to affect mainly GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which are reportedly overheating and see power spikes. The game has an uncapped framerate in the main menus, which is usually associated with buzzing capacitors. Most users however have reported that EVGA RTX 3090 cards specifically are the most affected brand. A number of the RTX 3090 cards have been bricked in the process.
