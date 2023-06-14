Amazon's cloud unit is considering AMD's new AI chips

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,057
Excellent competition
“"We're still working together on where exactly that will land between AWS and AMD, but it's something that our teams are working together on," Brown said. "That's where we've benefited from some of the work that they've done around the design that plugs into existing systems."
Nvidia does sell its chips piecemeal but is also asking cloud providers if they are willing to offer an entire system designed by Nvidia in a product called DGX Cloud. Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) is Nvidia's first partner for that system.
Brown said AWS had declined to work with Nvidia on the DGX Cloud offering.
"They approached us, we looked at the business model, and it didn't make a lot of sense" for AWS due to the company's long experience in building reliable servers and existing supply chain expertise, Brown said.
Brown said that AWS prefers to design its own servers from the ground up. AWS started selling Nvidia's H100 chip in March, but as part of systems of its own design.”
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/amazons-cloud-unit-is-considering-amds-new-ai-chips-2023-06-14/
