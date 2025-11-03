Amazon Secures $38 Billion Deal to Host OpenAI's NVIDIA GB200/GB300 AI Servers

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,130
"The new infrastructure is expected to serve a range of OpenAI applications, from ChatGPT inference workloads to training next-generation foundation models. OpenAI's move to AWS comes after a series of recent partnerships with NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Oracle making sure they can tap into a mix of high-end chips and cloud systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the company plans to invest $1.4 trillion to build 30 gigawatts of computing capacity, equivalent to the power consumption of roughly 25 million U.S. households. So far, OpenAI has partnered with NVIDIA for 10 GW, AMD for 6 GW, and Oracle for 4.5 GW of compute capacity, moving steadily toward its stated goal of building a 30 GW AI infrastructure network."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342579/...to-host-openais-nvidia-gb200-gb300-ai-servers
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342579/...to-host-openais-nvidia-gb200-gb300-ai-servers