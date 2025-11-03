  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Amazon Secures $38 Billion Deal to Host OpenAI's NVIDIA GB200/GB300 AI Servers

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,130
"The new infrastructure is expected to serve a range of OpenAI applications, from ChatGPT inference workloads to training next-generation foundation models. OpenAI's move to AWS comes after a series of recent partnerships with NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Oracle making sure they can tap into a mix of high-end chips and cloud systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the company plans to invest $1.4 trillion to build 30 gigawatts of computing capacity, equivalent to the power consumption of roughly 25 million U.S. households. So far, OpenAI has partnered with NVIDIA for 10 GW, AMD for 6 GW, and Oracle for 4.5 GW of compute capacity, moving steadily toward its stated goal of building a 30 GW AI infrastructure network."

1762191901559.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342579/...to-host-openais-nvidia-gb200-gb300-ai-servers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top