Amazon Sabrent SSD sale up to 25% off

caw2007
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,878
https://smile.amazon.com/deal/7ff90...&pf_rd_p=348f3d9c-1187-43de-b962-ed4fac190c85
Seller is Store4Memory, but the items fall under PRIME shipping and returns. Also gets the extended holiday returns windows through Jan 31, 2021 if there are better Black Friday deals.
I grabbed a Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 myself..
Seller is Store4Memory, but the items fall under PRIME shipping and returns. Also gets the extended holiday returns windows through Jan 31, 2021 if there are better Black Friday deals.
I grabbed a Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 myself..