Amazon releases Kendra to solve enterprise search with AI and machine learning

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
All of this narrow-based AI is becoming boring
"AWS has tuned the search engine for specific industries including IT, healthcare and insurance. It promises energy, industrial, financial services, legal, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, human resources, news, telecommunications, mining, food and beverage and automotive will be coming later this year.
This means any company in one of those industries should have a head start when it comes to searching because the system will understand the language specific to those verticals. You can drop your Kendra search box into an application or a website, and it has features like type ahead you would expect in a tool like this.
Enterprise search has been around for a long time, but perhaps by bringing AI and machine learning to bear on it, we can finally solve it once and for all."
https://techcrunch.com/2020/05/11/a...terprise-search-with-ai-and-machine-learning/
