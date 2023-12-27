Amazon Prime Video will start showing ads on January 29th

Got the email 4 hours ago from Amazon with this fantastic news. /s
"We are writing to you today about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements... We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month..."
https://www.theverge.com/2023/12/26/24015595/amazon-prime-video-ads-coming-january-29
