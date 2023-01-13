Amazon Prime Video app 5.1 on 7.1 speakers problem

Recently I've noticed an issue with Prime video where the 5.1 audio is forcefully upmixed to 7.1 and the side surround audio is sent to the rear surround speakers with nothing coming from the side surrounds. I've noticed this when running the Prime video app directly from the TV (LG G2) and from an Nvidia Shield, so it seems to be a problem with how the apps is rendering Dolby 5.1. The AVR is an Onkyo TX-RZ50 with a 7.1.2 configuration and I'm not yet convinced that the issue is on the AVR because 5.1 playback works properly from broadcast TV, Nintendo Switch, and ripped movies playing from Kodi on the Shield. Only the Prime video app is exhibiting the issue even when telling the AVR to playback audio in Direct mode.



Can anyone else with a 7.1 speaker layout reproduce this with the Prime video app? Windows version doesn't support surround sound.