[amazon prime] SK hynix via Amazon: SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $108.49; Gold P31 2TB $93.99, 1TB $50.99

J

johnny0

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 8, 2017
Messages
75
Last edited:
Updated the OP with prime day pricing. The P41 2TB price has dropped quite, so I've tossed it in as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top