[amazon prime] SK hynix via Amazon: SK hynix Platinum P41 $108.49; Gold P31 2TB $93.99, 1TB $50.99

Update: Added P41, updated P31 prices.
Sold by "SK hynix", shipped by amazon. Prime day deal.
Platinum P41:
PCIe gen4 m.2 SSD, high performance.
PCIe gen3 m.2 SSDs with solid performance and excellent power efficiency.
Original deal ran 7/4 to 7/9 for gold p31s @ $94.39 2tb, $51.19 1tb.
