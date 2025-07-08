  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2025

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,251
Just looked up my Edifier QR65 speakers they are 269.00 they were 369.00 just yesterday. I'm still using Edifier 350DB 2.1s
 
I hadn't found any great tech deals yet but gift cards have been good. $15 off for $100 Lowes gift card. There is some odds and ends that I supplied up on, namely HVAC air filters for $30 off regular price.

Note, the PRIME deals are for PRIME members but I was able to get a week's worth of Prime for $2 so I'll be saving money with the deals now. Just gotta remember to cancel before it auto-renews in a week, lol.

Also, other vendors are having sales this week too. Was able to find slightly better deals for tech stuff at US MSI's store (especially no sales tax) and Ebay for example.

https://slickdeals.net/f/18434923-a...85-50-petco-egc-for-40-more?src=category_page
 
Those are really good own x2 of the 4TB 990 evo one is totally empty just saving it for backup someday if Steam library gets too big.
 
Dan_D said:
Picked up the Samsung G9 57" display for $1,599. (It's that price at Best Buy right now too.)
Click to expand...
Yeah that's frigging HUGE! Try stuffing that into a stocking... Congrats on gifting yourself the tech toy, hope the missus approved because there's no way to hide that monster from her! Hehehe :LOL::LOL:
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Dan_D said:
Picked up the Samsung G9 57" display for $1,599. (It's that price at Best Buy right now too.)
Click to expand...
Good choice. You'll also need to grab a 5090 if you want a chance at running most games (4090 isn't even enough for Fortnite).
 
Dan_D said:
Picked up the Samsung G9 57" display for $1,599. (It's that price at Best Buy right now too.)
Click to expand...

Did you get the one that comes with the free mousepad and mouse?
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Just grabbed this. It's an excellent deal since Ooni rarely ever lets their stuff go on sale outside of their website.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLH28V1D?psc=1&smid=A1KU72FPBGTV4J&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp
1752078620319.png
 
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stupid good deal for this Computer Tower Stand at $64. I paid $20 more for mine when it was on sale a few months ago so I now bought another for my daughter's PC, lol. I like it since its perforated for better airflow for my PC. I use the top tray for my work laptop in my KVM set-up.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DPPPZ2CM?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
vjhawk said:
Yeah that's frigging HUGE! Try stuffing that into a stocking... Congrats on gifting yourself the tech toy, hope the missus approved because there's no way to hide that monster from her! Hehehe :LOL::LOL:
Click to expand...
I don't let my significant other control my finances. I've been down that road before and got burned.
 
Last edited:
Some motherboards especially used are cheap af for an X870E motherboard. If I were in US I would've ordered a ton of crap, tested it and if didn't like it then returned to Amazon.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
https://a.co/d/c0hHsuj
Final Fantasy Collection Aniversary edition is 40% off at $45.
Says shipped & sold by amazon, but after placing an order, it says "Supplied by: other" 🤷‍♂️
I canceled and reordered yesterday to be sure, and same thing, so ymmv.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $663.99 https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-9950X3D-16-Core-Processor/dp/B0DVZSG8D5?ref_=ast_sto_dp
Ryzen 9 9950X for $434.00 https://www.amazon.com/AMD-RyzenTM-9950X-32-Thread-Processor/dp/B0D6NNRBGP?ref_=ast_sto_dp&psc=1

I talked myself into the 9950X3D over the straight 9950X, but it was a tough decision. Now I need a mobo and RAM. I have a MSI 5070Ti and I want to run at least 3 NVME drives, preferably 4 as I want to ditch my spinning disk. Also, I'd prefer MSI just because, I know the Tomahawk 850 gets good reviews.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Puterguru said:
$700 to make a pizza? What am I missing?
Click to expand...
Standard ovens dont get to anywhere near the temperature used for cooking pizza like in a restaurant. These pizza ovens can get to those temps, maybe.. dont know this brand specifically, but you may have temps over 800 degrees and go from raw pizza dough to perfectly done pizza in 3 minutes.

It's a fancy way of cooking something, nothing to get really, just like someone spending money on an outdoor bbq grill when you have a pan that has ridges on it and can make grill marks on a steak... it just a different experience
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top