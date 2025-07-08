Amazon Prime Day Deals 2025

Comixbooks
Just looked up my Edifier QR65 speakers they are 269.00 they were 369.00 just yesterday. I'm still using Edifier 350DB 2.1s
Despite Amazon still pushing the 20%, I keep getting an error message "Something went wrong and this selection currently isn't shoppable"Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB Used - Like new Prime Day deal Save 20% at checkout. Comes out to $176.71
Choose no rush delivery to get 7% with Prime Card.
https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Technology-Intelligent-Turbowrite-MZ-V9S4T0B/dp/B0DHLBDSP7?th=1
Too big? Get the 2TB Used with 30% off = $84.42
No.Did you get the one that comes with the free mousepad and mouse?
Just grabbed this. It's an excellent deal since Ooni rarely ever lets their stuff go on sale outside of their website.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLH28V1D?psc=1&smid=A1KU72FPBGTV4J&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp
View attachment 740672
I like good pizza. You can grab some more DiGiorno's and be happy.
Any other great prime deals? Which is a good keyboard? I currently have a K68 which I love.
A lot, apparently.
Some people don't like hobbies.I bought a genuine commercial grade pizza oven on eBay for $149.00 with free shipping and it's total awesomeness in every way. So far I've made over 100 pizzas.
Starship Troopers 4k bluray and regular bluray combo for $9.99 after coupon on the page. Same transfer as the newer version, other than not having Dolby vision.
https://www.amazon.com/Starship-Troopers-Blu-ray-Casper-Dien/dp/B07288ZGX7
Just bought it.
Standard ovens dont get to anywhere near the temperature used for cooking pizza like in a restaurant. These pizza ovens can get to those temps, maybe.. dont know this brand specifically, but you may have temps over 800 degrees and go from raw pizza dough to perfectly done pizza in 3 minutes.