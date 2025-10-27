Amazon Plans To Cut As Many As 30,000 Corporate Jobs Beginning Tomorrow

LukeTbk said:

View attachment 762664



Primary Reason for Non-Participation Approximate Number (Millions) Percentage of Total Not in Labor Force Retired 48.6 million 52.0% Ill or Disabled 14.7 million 15.7% Going to School 14.9 million 15.9% Taking Care of Home or Family 12.7 million 13.6% Could Not Find Work (Discouraged Workers) 1.0 million 1.1% Other Reasons 1.8 million 1.9%

Indeed. Layoffs of 30k people sounded huge, until I saw this chart. I had no idea their headcount had become so large.I wonder what proportion of this is administrative and office staff though, and what proportion are actually hands on in the distribution chain.Either way, if they do shed 30k jobs, we are talking less than 2% of headcount. They would still be almost twice as large as shortly before the pandemic.If most of these 30k people wind up being in one geographical area, secondary effects will likely greatly challenge that area, but if they are distributed throughout the country, they likely won't be felt much at all.We should keep in mind that there are about 163.4 million active Americans working in the labor market. A reduction of 30,000 - while huge for one company - represents only 0.018% of the active labor force. It won't be without impact, but this one action is not cataclysmic. It may even present opportunities for other businesses that have been starved of employees.It stood out to me - however - that 163.4 million people seem like a small amount of people considering there are some 335 million Americans in total.I did some digging into the numbers on those who are not participating in the labor force, and it looks something like this: