  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Amazon Plans To Cut As Many As 30,000 Corporate Jobs Beginning Tomorrow

COVID boom was quite aggressive:
amazon-employees.png


would not overread more than a mild correction (that started in 2022 and just continuing), a mature giant company had doubled staff in just 2 years....
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
COVID boom was quite aggressive:
View attachment 762664

would not overread more than a mild correction, a mature giant company had doubled staff in just 2 years....
Click to expand...

Indeed. Layoffs of 30k people sounded huge, until I saw this chart. I had no idea their headcount had become so large.

I wonder what proportion of this is administrative and office staff though, and what proportion are actually hands on in the distribution chain.

Either way, if they do shed 30k jobs, we are talking less than 2% of headcount. They would still be almost twice as large as shortly before the pandemic.

If most of these 30k people wind up being in one geographical area, secondary effects will likely greatly challenge that area, but if they are distributed throughout the country, they likely won't be felt much at all.

We should keep in mind that there are about 163.4 million active Americans working in the labor market. A reduction of 30,000 - while huge for one company - represents only 0.018% of the active labor force. It won't be without impact, but this one action is not cataclysmic. It may even present opportunities for other businesses that have been starved of employees.

It stood out to me - however - that 163.4 million people seem like a small amount of people considering there are some 335 million Americans in total.

I did some digging into the numbers on those who are not participating in the labor force, and it looks something like this:

Percent of those not active in the labor force by reason:

Primary Reason for Non-ParticipationApproximate Number (Millions)Percentage of Total Not in Labor Force
Retired48.6 million52.0%
Ill or Disabled14.7 million15.7%
Going to School14.9 million15.9%
Taking Care of Home or Family12.7 million13.6%
Could Not Find Work (Discouraged Workers)1.0 million1.1%
Other Reasons1.8 million1.9%
 
That's a whole lotta people. I feel for them. That said, this is one of those things a lot of companies are starting to discover. Having 5 "leaders" for every production worker doesn't somehow magically make that that one worker any more productive. It's often cheaper to hire more workers and scrap 2/3 of the people giving orders. Once somebody is in management, they generally don't like heading back to the front lines, either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top