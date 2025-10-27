Amazon Plans To Cut As Many As 30,000 Corporate Jobs Beginning Tomorrow

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,932
"Amazon is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning Tuesday, as the company works to pare expenses and compensate for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic, Reuters reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. From the report:"
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/27...ny-as-30000-corporate-jobs-beginning-tomorrow
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/27...ny-as-30000-corporate-jobs-beginning-tomorrow