[Amazon Luna] [GOG] Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 & Hellslave FREE w/Prime

*Protective Eyewear Encouraged.

In a move that seems to have a number of people confused, Amazon has ditched the Prime Gaming sub-brand, with all the previous perks and free games now transitioned over to Amazon Luna.You still get free monthly games and a free standard tier of Luna for Prime members.Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition free from GOG with Luna Gaming till 11-26-25.With, experience the most acclaimed game of 2008 like never before. Create a character of your choosing and descend into an awe-inspiring, post-apocalyptic world where every minute is a fight for survival. Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition includes all five of the Fallout 3 Game Add-on Packs:Get True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 free from GOG with Luna Gaming till 11-26-25.True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is the sequel to one of the best rated horror escape games, acclaimed for its story and the atmosphere of horror mystery.True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 is #3 on GamesRadar “The 10 best hidden object games you can play right now” list, praised for an “engrossing puzzle gameplay“ and being a “impressively scream-worthy experience”. We've built on our know-how of making a story rich horror mystery escape game to craft a better and significantly longer adventure sequel.Holly Stonehouse followed the clues from her old family house to finally arrive at the Dark Falls Asylum and again see that someone was there before her, waiting for her. However this time she is no longer a spectator and what follows her is no longer just a shadow - the danger is real as the Asylum comes alive at night. Collecting clues, going through notes and photographs, unlocking devious puzzles and constructing complex chains of adventure actions, help Holly escape the night and find the answers. Was her mother crazy or was there really another sister? Did her mother commit suicide? How could Dahlia “come back” after the fire and who or what is the terrifying thing that Holly saw at Heather's house and that kept following her ever since?True Fear: Forsaken Souls is a trilogy and Part 2, longer, with twice the puzzles and with even better graphics, will not disappoint you!Get Hellslave free from GOG with Luna Gaming till 11-26-25.The world is coming to an end and humanity is on the brink of extinction. Save it from a demon invasion by making a pact with the Devil and praise one of 6 demons to avoid humanity’s demise into darkness. Use your newly acquired demonic power against the invaders but it may have a bigger impact on you than you thought...Hellslave is a dungeon crawler unlike others following on the footpath of classic dungeon crawler but introducing new mechanics and drawing its inspirations from Dark fantasy universe, poems and artists (such as John Milton).Customize your character around a passive skill tree, discover and experiment with dozens of skills and demonic powers. Take advantage of synergy between skills to achieve combo and defeat your foes.Travel on world maps filled with dozens of unique landmarks but beware of what lurks in the dark. From villages to graveyards and crypt, destroy your foes, retrieve old relics to help the inhabitants of this doomed world.Deal with dozens of different enemies from zombies, ghosts, demons and bosses straight from hell to fight for your life and this world’s survival.Contemplate unique visuals during your journey in hell on earth through handcrafted cut-scenes and visuals.Experience different playthroughs depending on the powers of your starting Demon. If the first journey wasn’t enough for you, enjoy this hellish invasion a second time with the challenging New Game +.