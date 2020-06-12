Amazon Leaks AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT And 3900XT July 7th Launch Event

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,284
Opinion? or it boring?
"Previous benchmark leaks of the Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT have shown some strong performance gains, and there have been other benchmarks sprinkled online over the past few weeks that paint a clearer picture of what to expect when these refreshed processors launch.
It’s been rumored that the new “XT” processors will launch at the same price points as their predecessors, which should result in some excellent deals for those that don’t mind purchasing the older, less performant parts. The launch will also definitely put Intel on its toes as the company will not only have to contend with the XT processors, but the incoming Ryzen 4000 (Zen 3) desktop processors due later this year."
https://hothardware.com/news/amazon-italy-leaks-amd-ryzen-5-3600xt-and-ryzen-9-3900xt-cpus
"Previous benchmark leaks of the Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT have shown some strong performance gains, and there have been other benchmarks sprinkled online over the past few weeks that paint a clearer picture of what to expect when these refreshed processors launch.
It’s been rumored that the new “XT” processors will launch at the same price points as their predecessors, which should result in some excellent deals for those that don’t mind purchasing the older, less performant parts. The launch will also definitely put Intel on its toes as the company will not only have to contend with the XT processors, but the incoming Ryzen 4000 (Zen 3) desktop processors due later this year."
https://hothardware.com/news/amazon-italy-leaks-amd-ryzen-5-3600xt-and-ryzen-9-3900xt-cpus