Amazon Leaks AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT And 3900XT July 7th Launch Event

Opinion? or it boring?

"Previous benchmark leaks of the Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT have shown some strong performance gains, and there have been other benchmarks sprinkled online over the past few weeks that paint a clearer picture of what to expect when these refreshed processors launch.

It’s been rumored that the new “XT” processors will launch at the same price points as their predecessors, which should result in some excellent deals for those that don’t mind purchasing the older, less performant parts. The launch will also definitely put Intel on its toes as the company will not only have to contend with the XT processors, but the incoming Ryzen 4000 (Zen 3) desktop processors due later this year."

https://hothardware.com/news/amazon-italy-leaks-amd-ryzen-5-3600xt-and-ryzen-9-3900xt-cpus
 
These are probably less than 10% faster if you compare it to the existing x chips.

Bring in the new architecture - these are just here to cover the 3 months we still have to wait for zen 3!
 
All depends on price/perf and how much it lowers prices on the older chips. Could be some good deals this summer.
 
I thought Zen 3 in September was their next big launch...so a refresh in July and a major release 2 months later?...AMD is on a roll...they don't even need to release the 3600XT as the base 3600 is currently the best selling CPU
 
Ranulfo said:
All depends on price/perf and how much it lowers prices on the older chips. Could be some good deals this summer.
They're not lowering prices on older chips any lower than they already are, this is just a new product at a $20-50 higher price(if the rumored prices are to be believed).

AMD cut prices for Intel's ten core already, but they could use a little better performance from the higher-end parts.
 
polonyc2 said:
I thought Zen 3 in September was their next big launch...so a refresh in July and a major release 2 months later?...AMD is on a roll...they don't even need to release the 3600XT as the base 3600 is the best selling CPU
When you've got 150w overclocked Core i5s/200w Core i7s to deal with, you do whatever you can to make sure that 3 month gap doesn't turn into a tidal wave of Intel Gamer (TM) sales.

They already released the 3300x single CCX, but they need similar tweaks for the rest fo the lineup.
 
defaultluser said:
They're not lowering prices on older chips any lower than they already are, this is just a new product at a $20-50 higher price(if the rumored prices are to be believed).

AMD cut prices for Intel's ten core already, but they could use a little better performance from the higher-end parts.
The performance jump better be worth it then. I don't see them selling that many 3600XT chips for $249 (3600X release msrp) over a 3600 at $167 (NE and amazon) or $229 for a 3600X (was $200 recently). A 3600XT for $200 would be tempting though.
 
